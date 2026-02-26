PM Modi, Israeli President Herzog Discuss Strategic Partnership, Global Good

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his two-day state visit, underscoring the growing strategic depth and global relevance of the India-Israel partnership. During the meeting, PM Modi highlighted the vast potential of bilateral cooperation, saying the relationship between the two countries "in many areas can be very strong and useful for the global good." "Whether it is science, innovation, or educational institutions, you have great expertise in certain areas, especially regarding water and agriculture," Modi said, noting that India has adopted several Israeli best practices in agriculture with encouraging outcomes.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

The leaders reviewed progress in key areas of collaboration, including innovation, water conservation, agricultural technology, and academic exchanges. India has increasingly partnered with Israel in advanced irrigation techniques and farm technologies, integrating them into its own development initiatives. Modi praised Israel's expertise, particularly in water management and agriculture, and said India continues to implement and scale up proven Israeli models.

Recalling their previous interactions, Modi expressed appreciation for President Herzog's clarity of thought and respect for India. He also extended a warm invitation for the Israeli President to visit India. "The people of India are very eager to welcome you," Modi said, urging Herzog to travel beyond the capital and experience the diversity of India firsthand.

The meeting reflected the emphasis both nations place on strengthening people-to-people bonds alongside strategic and economic cooperation. Officials said discussions also covered ways to enhance collaboration in emerging technologies and deepen engagement at multiple levels.

An 'Essential Part' of the Future

At the meeting, Israeli President Isaac Herzog described India as "an essential part of a great future for the Middle East", while emphasising the growing importance of India-Israel cooperation during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the latter's two-day state visit to the country. Addressing the meeting, the Israeli President stated that Israel was also an "essential part of the great future" of India, while noting India's economic growth, which has garnered much attention from around the world. "With an expression of compassion and alliance with Israel and its story, I believe that India is an essential part of a great future for the Middle East, and Israel can be an essential part of the great future of India. I have seen your track record for economic growth. It is something that is attracting attention from around the world," he said.

Fostering Academic and Youth Ties

Herzog highlighted the potential for collaboration between Indian and Israeli universities, saying, "We should recognise the young Indian talent across the globe--students in colleges, universities, and research centres--who are driving innovation. With changes in the geostrategic situation, including the possibilities for learning around the world, Indian and Israeli universities have a golden opportunity to shape the future of our young generation."

President Herzog also encouraged student exchanges, inviting Indian students to study in Israel and Israeli students to study in India, adding that strengthening connectivity between the two nations could "transform the entire geostrategic situation to the advantage of the Global South, linking it to the U.S. and Southeast Asia through the Eastern Hemisphere. "The Israeli President concluded by acknowledging India's global leadership in multiple fields and expressing enthusiasm for PM Modi's visit, stating, "We know that you lead the world in many fields, and we are happy and excited that you are here with us."

