Ugadi 2026: 5 Zodiac Signs Predicted To Get Super Lucky

Ugadi 2026, starting March 19, marks the Parabhava year. After this festival, five zodiac signs are predicted to get super lucky, with fortunes improving in wealth, career, and personal life.

Aries folks, get ready! After Ugadi, a golden period starts for you, thanks to a favourable Jupiter. Your stalled projects will finally move fast, and new income sources will open up. Unmarried people might even tie the knot!Gemini people will get a huge relief from Shani's (Saturn's) influence after Ugadi. This means your troubles will reduce, and you can expect sudden profits. Those planning to go abroad will find success, and family life will become happy.Leos are set to experience a 'Rajayoga' or royal luck. Whatever you start after Ugadi will be successful. People in jobs can expect promotions, and any government-related work will get done smoothly. You might even buy a new property or vehicle.For Librans, the time after Ugadi looks amazing, especially for those in business. You can expect huge profits and successful new partnerships. Students will do great in competitive exams, and you might get sudden wealth from a lottery or inheritance.

Life is about to get much happier for Sagittarius. With Jupiter's blessings, your luck will double, and you'll find success in whatever you do. Students will score good marks, and you can expect good news and money from unexpected places.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.