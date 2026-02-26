Best Time To Buy A Car: Save Lakhs With Expert-Recommended Months

Want to buy a new car? Experts reveal the best months to get maximum discounts and mega offers, helping you save lakhs on your dream car. Learn the top times to buy for the lowest prices.

Everyone dreams of owning a car. But if you time your purchase right, you can get amazing discounts and extra benefits. Market experts and auto dealers say some months are the best for car shopping. You could save at least a lakh rupees compared to other times. Let's find out which months these are.India's financial year runs from April to March. This makes February and March super important for dealers as they rush to meet their annual sales targets. To do this, they offer huge discounts, cash deals, and exchange bonuses to clear out old stock. It's a fantastic chance to buy a new car for less.In India, festival time means shopping time! During Dussehra and Diwali in September-October, car companies roll out special schemes and discounts. Banks also offer car loans with lower interest rates. You can get cash discounts, free accessories, and insurance deals. Plus, many consider it auspicious to buy a new car during festivals.December is another fantastic month for car shopping. Dealers are eager to clear out their old stock before the new year's models arrive. They offer massive discounts to make space. The only catch is your car's registration year will be the outgoing one, but the low price makes it a great deal, especially if you're on a tight budget.