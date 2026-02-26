Apple Expands Mumbai Presence With New Store In Borivali Sky City Mall

Apple on Thursday opened its second store in Mumbai and sixth in India. Located in Sky City Mall in Mumbai's Borivali, the new store brings Apple's full lineup of products and services to even more customers in one of the city's key growth corridors.

New Store Features and Product Lineup

At Apple Borivali, customers can explore and shop Apple's latest product lineup, including the iPhone 17 family, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and iPad and Mac models powered by the M5 chip. Apple enthusiasts eagerly waited to get inside the Borivali store.

Beyond iPhones, the store features dedicated counters for Apple's music systems. There are also specialised sections for mobile covers, headphones, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, Apple Games, Apple Bluetooth devices, and various other electronic accessories.

Expert Support and Retail Services

The store's more than 70 team members are available to provide expert guidance and personalised support -- whether customers are setting up a new iPhone, switching to iOS, exploring a Mac or iPad, or getting support with the Apple products they already own.

Retail services like Apple Trade In, flexible financing, safe data transfer, and Personal Setup make upgrading or getting started simple and seamless. For customers shopping online, Apple Pickup makes it simple to collect an online order in-store at a convenient time. Dedicated Business Team members are available to support organisations of all sizes with tailored advice, device management, and tools designed to help them grow.

The store also showcases Apple services, including Apple Music and Apple TV, across dedicated product tables and avenues.

Environmental Commitment

Like all Apple facilities, Apple Borivali operates on 100 per cent renewable energy and is carbon neutral, the company claimed.

Apple's Growing Footprint in India

Apple Borivali builds on Apple's physical retail journey in India, which began in 2023 with Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, followed by Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, and Apple Noida in 2025.

Apple is leveraging India's electronics market growth and has been heavily focusing on manufacturing its products here. Apple has been manufacturing its latest gadgets in India, through its partners.

In 2017, Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme by the central government is likely to have attracted several gadget makers, including Apple, to set shop in the country. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)