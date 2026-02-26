Mercury Retrograde Brings Wealth To 3 Lucky Zodiac Signs Check Yours Here

From March 2026, Mercury's retrograde may bring major financial gains for three zodiac signs. Check if your rashi is among the lucky ones and prepare for a boost in wealth and prosperity this month.

Mercury is a super important planet in astrology. It often goes into retrograde motion. At the end of February, Mercury will enter its retrograde phase in the Aquarius sign and will stay there for a few weeks. During this time, some zodiac signs will see huge profits. Three signs, in particular, have a strong chance of getting money gains. Let's find out which lucky signs these are.

For people with the Taurus sign, Mercury's retrograde will make everything favourable. Those in business will get new opportunities. Your investments will bring in good profits. If you're in a job, you can expect praise from your seniors and maybe even a promotion. Any pending work related to property or money will finally get completed.

Mercury is the ruling planet for Gemini. So, the impact of its retrograde will be very positive for them. Work that has been stuck for a long time will finally start again. You will see good progress in both your job and business. You'll also get good returns from old investments or savings. Any new contacts you make now will be very useful in the future.

This retrograde will bring some great changes in the lives of Libra people. You might get new responsibilities at work. Your ideas will impress everyone around you. You will expand your business with the help of old friends. Financially, you are set to gain. For those appearing for exams or interviews, the chances of success are very high. The decisions you take now will also bring positive results.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.