Gutta-Percha Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Gutta-Percha Market Size and Outlook -Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanism. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 226.12 million in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 380.39 million by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 6.72%.

The gutta-percha market is segmented based on form, type, end user, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The surface-modified gutta percha segment dominated the market with the largest share of 45.23% in 2025.

North America is expected to lead the gutta-percha market during the forecast period, supported by high root canal procedure volumes, strong dental insurance coverage across the US, early adoption of advanced endodontic obturation systems, and the presence of established dental material manufacturers.

Globally, gutta-percha manufacturers are shifting toward premium and performance-enhanced formulations, driven by rising demand for bioceramic-compatible cones, thermoplasticized obturation systems, and improved sealing efficiency to reduce retreatment rate. Canada is expected to emerge as a stable and high-value market within the North American gutta-percha landscape, driven by strong public awareness of oral health, a well-established network of private dental clinics, and consistent demand for restorative and endodontic procedures.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Market Segments

The contents of the report are as follows:

By Form



Alpha Beta

By Type



Surface-modified Gutta Percha

Medicated Gutta Percha Nanoparticles-enriched Gutta Percha

By End User



Hospitals and Dental Clinics Research Institutes

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

