Srilankan Signs Long-Term Line Maintenance Agreement With Batik Air Malaysia

Dhaka: The engineering division of SriLankan Airlines has signed a new long-term line maintenance agreement with Batik Air Malaysia for all its flights to Colombo, Sri Lanka, read a statement from the airline on Wednesday, February 25.

The Sri Lankan flag carrier said the partnership reflects its continued commitment to delivering world-class engineering expertise, high-quality maintenance standards, and reliable operational support to airlines across the region.

Under this agreement, SriLankan Engineering will provide comprehensive line maintenance services to Batik Air Malaysia to ensure enhanced aircraft readiness, safety, and efficiency as it expands operations.

SriLankan said the collaboration underscores the airline's reputation as a trusted global MRO partner and highlights the dedication of its engineering teams, who consistently uphold the highest levels of technical excellence.

