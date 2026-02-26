Trescon Marks Ten Years As One Of MENA Region's Most Trusted Event Partners For Future-Focused Platforms

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Over the past decade, Trescon has evolved from a startup founded in Bengaluru to one of the Middle East's most trusted partners for government-backed business platforms. As it marks its 10-year milestone, the company reflects on a defining partnership with Dubai - and outlines its expansion across the wider MEASA region.

Founded in 2016 by Mohammed Saleem (Founder & Chairman), alongside Mithun Shetty (Vice Chairman) and Swarnavo Roy (Managing Director), Trescon opened its UAE office in 2021, establishing Dubai as its regional headquarters. The move was a strategic bet on Dubai's ambition to lead globally in finance, AI, sustainability and future industries.

Today, in addition to its own signature events, Trescon manages four core events within Dubai Future Finance Week, organized by DIFC:



Dubai FinTech Summit

Future Sustainability Forum

Future Islamic Finance Forum Reg3 Forum

The Dubai FinTech Summit alone has scaled to 9,000+ participants, positioning Dubai among the world's premier fintech capitals.

Trescon also contributed to high-profile government initiatives including the World Police Summit by Dubai Police and Dubai Future Forum by Dubai Future Foundation - reinforcing its standing as a delivery partner trusted at the highest institutional levels.

Built for Institutional Scale

Trescon's model focuses deliberately on mid-to-large scale leadership platforms - typically 3,000 to 10,000 senior stakeholders - designed for tangible outcomes rather than exhibition optics.

Over ten years, the company has delivered:



500+ events globally in 10+ countries

250,000+ attendees

1 million+ curated business connections 3,500+ engaged investors

Its leadership team - including Madhukar Dudda, Ummer Shameem, Sanjiv Singh, Anil Kumar, Edward Maben, Christine Davidson, Vimal Bhat and Naveen Bharadwaj - oversees 250+ professionals across different international offices.

“Our philosophy has always been simple: if a government entrusts you with a flagship platform, delivery must be flawless. At this level, the organiser's credibility and the government's reputation are inseparable.”

- Mohammed Saleem, Founder & Chairman

Expanding Across the MEASA Growth Corridor

With Dubai as its operational anchor, and recent expansion to Riyadh, Trescon is accelerating its footprint across Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and emerging African markets including Mauritius - regions investing heavily in digital transformation, AI, fintech, future skills development and sustainability.

The company is currently developing new large-scale government-aligned platforms focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, STEM and deeptech in major growth markets.

“Grateful to Dubai for providing the proving ground for our government-partnership model. As we enter our second decade, we are scaling that framework across high-growth economies aligned with future technologies, sustainability & capacity building.”

- Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO

A Decade of Delivery, A Decade of Scale Ahead

Marking its 10-year milestone across its global offices, Trescon positions itself not merely as an event organiser, but as an architect of economic platforms that convene regulators, investors, enterprises, startups and innovators under one strategic mandate.

With Dubai as its regional base and MEASA as its expansion corridor, the company enters its second decade focused on deeper institutional partnerships, new market launches, and sustained alignment with national transformation agendas.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global business catalyst and events company that builds high-impact platforms connecting governments, enterprises, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. Founded in Bengaluru in 2016, Trescon today operates across multiple cities globally with a portfolio that includes flagship managed events – including the Dubai FinTech Summit, Future Sustainability Forum, Islamic Finance Forum, and Reg3 Forum under Dubai Future Finance Week – alongside its own Signature Events brands: World AI Show, HODL, DATE, CARE for Sustainability, and the World FinTech Show. With six business divisions and a team of 250+ professionals across seven global offices, Trescon is the partner of choice for governments and enterprises launching high-impact new event platforms.

