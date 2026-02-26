EBRD Forecasts Azerbaijan's GDP Growth At 2% In 2026, 2.5% In 2027

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts that Azerbaijan's real gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by 2% in 2026 and by 2.5% year-on-year in 2027. As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the bank, economic momentum weakened in 2025, with real GDP growth slowing to...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%