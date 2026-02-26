Four Districts In Kyiv Region Affected By Russian Attack
Eight residential buildings, two cars, garages, and utility buildings were damaged. There were no casualties.
In the Bucha district, three private houses, two garages, and two utility buildings were damaged.
In the Brovary district, two residential buildings and two vehicles were damaged.
In the Vyshhorod district, a house and a warehouse were damaged.
In the Obukhiv district, two private houses were damaged.
Patrol police response teams, investigative teams, bomb disposal experts, and State Emergency Service personnel are working at the scenes.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy two Zircon missiles, 24 cruise missiles, and 374 drones
As reported by Ukrinform, on February 26, Russians attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones, causing damage to buildings, but the fires have been extinguished.
