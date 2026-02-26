Senate Committee, UK Audit Office Discuss Financial Oversight Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) -- The Senate's Finance and Economy Committee, chaired by Senate President Rajai Muasher, met Thursday with a team from the United Kingdom National Audit Office (NAO) to discuss financial and economic issues and expand cooperation in auditing and institutional performance.Muasher stressed the role of financial oversight in strengthening transparency and integrity, improving public fund management, and advancing fiscal and economic reform in the Kingdom. He said effective auditing enhances financial policy efficiency and reinforces public confidence in state institutions.Experts from NAO outlined their international experience and presented best practices in auditing, review, and financial control.Both sides discussed mechanisms to deepen future cooperation, develop institutional performance, and strengthen national capacities in financial oversight and public resource management.The Audit Bureau also launched, for the first time, a peer review mission in partnership with NAO as part of efforts to exchange expertise and adopt international best practices.