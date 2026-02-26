Integra Lifesciences Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results And Provides 2026 Financial Guidance
|INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total Revenue, net
|$
|434,925
|$
|442,645
|$
|1,635,245
|$
|1,610,527
|Costs and Expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|214,060
|193,573
|803,625
|728,466
|Research and development
|24,791
|31,210
|98,971
|115,377
|Selling, general and administrative
|169,267
|178,520
|699,700
|716,983
|Intangible asset amortization
|3,768
|3,715
|14,954
|21,290
|Goodwill impairment charge
|-
|-
|511,365
|-
|Total costs and expenses
|411,885
|407,018
|2,128,615
|1,582,116
|Operating (loss) income
|23,040
|35,627
|(493,370
|)
|28,411
|Interest income
|4,361
|4,893
|18,474
|20,040
|Interest expense
|(23,673
|)
|(18,984
|)
|(86,255
|)
|(70,632
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|582
|1,005
|(2,351
|)
|3,944
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|4,310
|22,541
|(563,502
|)
|(18,237
|)
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|6,014
|3,106
|(47,028
|)
|(11,293
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(1,704
|)
|$
|19,435
|$
|(516,474
|)
|$
|(6,944
|)
|Net (loss) income per share
|Diluted
|(0.02
|)
|0.25
|(6.74
|)
|(0.09
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share
|76,777
|76,419
|76,672
|77,010
Segment revenues and growth in total revenues excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, acquisitions and discontinued products are as follows:
(In thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Neurosurgery
|$
|226,200
|$
|220,091
|2.8
|%
|$
|827,667
|$
|803,816
|3.0
|%
|Instruments(1)
|52,291
|51,029
|2.5
|%
|206,472
|204,177
|1.1
|%
|ENT(1)
|44,815
|43,540
|2.9
|%
|166,372
|135,643
|22.7
|%
|Total Codman Specialty Surgical
|323,306
|314,660
|2.7
|%
|1,200,511
|1,143,636
|5.0
|%
|Wound Reconstruction and Care
|79,975
|101,527
|(21.2
|)%
|323,488
|350,565
|(7.7
|)%
|Private Label
|31,644
|26,458
|19.6
|%
|111,246
|116,326
|(4.4
|)%
|Total Tissue Technologies
|111,619
|127,985
|(12.8
|)%
|434,734
|466,891
|(6.9
|)%
|Total Reported Revenues
|$
|434,925
|$
|442,645
|(1.7
|)%
|$
|1,635,245
|$
|1,610,527
|1.5
|%
|Impact of changes in currency exchange rates
|(3,523
|)
|-
|(6,679
|)
|-
|Less contribution of revenues from acquisitions
|-
|-
|(29,092
|)
|-
|Less contribution of revenues from divested products
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Less contribution of revenues from discontinued products
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total organic revenues
|$
|431,402
|$
|442,645
|(2.5
|)%
|$
|1,599,474
|$
|1,610,527
|(0.7
|)%
(1) Organic revenues have been adjusted to exclude foreign currency (current period), acquisitions and to account for divested and discontinued products.
Items included in GAAP net income and from continuing operations and locations where each item is recorded are as follows:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Item
| Total
Amount
|COGS(a)
|SG&A(b)
|R&D(c)
|Amortization(d)
|OI&E(e)
|Tax(f)
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges
|(1,002
|)
|199
|(1,667
|)
|219
|-
|248
|-
|Structural Optimization charges
|20,334
|9,645
|10,200
|814
|-
|(324
|)
|-
|EU Medical Device Regulation charges
|9,749
|951
|4,068
|4,730
|-
|-
|-
|Boston Recall/Braintree Transition
|13,806
|13,588
|218
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|26,919
|23,152
|-
|-
|3,768
|-
|-
|Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items
|(4,362
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(4,362
|)
|Depreciation expense
|11,287
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
a) COGS - Cost of goods sold
b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative
c) R&D - Research & development
d) Amortization - Intangible asset amortization
e) OI&E - Other income & expense
f) Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|Item
| Total
Amount
|COGS(a)
|SG&A(b)
|R&D(c)
|Amortization(d)
|OI&E(e)
|Tax(f)
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges
|2,264
|513
|315
|1,034
|-
|402
|-
|Structural Optimization charges
|9,083
|4,238
|4,261
|583
|-
|-
|-
|EU Medical Device Regulation charges
|9,461
|1,054
|3,933
|4,474
|-
|-
|-
|Boston Recall/Braintree Transition
|11,358
|10,966
|392
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|26,557
|22,842
|-
|-
|3,715
|-
|-
|Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items
|(4,902
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(4,902
|)
|Depreciation expense
|10,935
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
(a) COGS - Cost of goods sold
(b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative
(c) R&D - Research and development
(d) Amortization - Intangible asset amortization
(e) OI&E - Other income and expense
(f) Tax - Income tax expense
Items included in GAAP net income and location where each item is recorded are as follows:
(In thousands)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Item
| Total
Amount
|COGS(a)
|SG&A(b)
|R&D(c)
|Amortization(d)
|OI&E(e)
|Tax(f)
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges
|3,597
|1,047
|2,234
|(1,276
|)
|-
|1,592
|-
|Structural Optimization charges
|47,994
|27,521
|20,495
|302
|-
|(324
|)
|-
|EU Medical Device Regulation charges
|41,928
|4,277
|18,471
|19,180
|-
|-
|-
|Boston Recall/Braintree Transition
|56,202
|54,953
|1,250
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|107,060
|92,106
|-
|-
|14,954
|-
|-
|Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items
|80,292
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|80,292
|Depreciation expense
|43,987
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
(a) COGS - Cost of goods sold
(b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative
(c) R&D - Research and development
(d) Amortization - Intangible asset amortization
(e) OI&E - Interest (income) expense, net and other (income), net
(f) Tax - Income tax expense
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
|Item
| Total
Amount
|COGS(a)
|SG&A(b)
|R&D(c)
|Amortization(d)
|OI&E(e)
|Tax(f)
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges
|33,626
|9,071
|25,793
|(1,542
|)
|-
|304
|-
|Structural Optimization charges
|24,194
|16,195
|7,395
|604
|-
|-
|-
|EU Medical Device Regulation charges
|44,570
|4,020
|18,875
|21,674
|-
|-
|-
|Boston Recall/Braintree Transition
|45,034
|43,175
|1,859
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|105,252
|83,962
|-
|-
|21,290
|-
|-
|Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items
|(48,792
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(48,792
|)
|Depreciation expense
|41,449
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
(a) COGS - Cost of goods sold
(b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative
(c) R&D - Research and development
(d) Amortization - Intangible asset amortization
(e) OI&E - Interest (income) expense, net and other (income), net
(f) Tax - Income tax expense
| INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net (loss) income
|$
|(1,704
|)
|$
|19,435
|$
|(516,474
|)
|$
|(6,944
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense
|38,206
|37,491
|151,047
|146,701
|Goodwill impairment charges
|-
|-
|511,365
|-
|Other (income) expense, net
|(258
|)
|(1,407
|)
|2,635
|(4,248
|)
|Interest expense, net
|19,064
|14,091
|66,229
|50,591
|Income tax expense
|6,014
|3,106
|(47,028
|)
|(11,293
|)
|Structural optimization charges
|20,334
|9,083
|47,994
|24,194
|EU Medical Device Regulation charges
|9,749
|9,461
|41,928
|44,570
|Boston Recall
|13,806
|11,358
|56,202
|45,034
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges
|(1,002
|)
|2,264
|3,597
|33,626
|Total of non-GAAP adjustments
|105,913
|85,447
|833,969
|329,175
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|104,209
|$
|104,882
|$
|317,494
|$
|322,231
| INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO MEASURES OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net (loss) income
|$
|(1,704
|)
|$
|19,435
|$
|(516,474
|)
|$
|(6,944
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Structural optimization charges
|20,334
|9,083
|47,994
|24,194
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges
|(1,002
|)
|2,264
|3,597
|33,626
|EU Medical Device Regulation charges
|9,749
|9,461
|41,928
|44,570
|Boston Recall
|13,806
|11,358
|56,202
|45,034
|Goodwill Impairment Charge
|-
|-
|511,365
|-
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|26,919
|26,557
|107,060
|105,252
|Estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items
|(4,362
|)
|(4,902
|)
|(80,292
|)
|(48,792
|)
|Total of non-GAAP adjustments
|65,444
|53,821
|687,854
|203,884
|Adjusted net income
|$
|63,740
|$
|73,256
|$
|171,380
|$
|196,940
|Adjusted diluted net income per share
|0.83
|0.97
|2.23
|2.56
|Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share
|76,918
|76,419
|76,786
|77,079
| INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(UNAUDITED)
| (In thousands)
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Short term investments
|$
|28,693
|$
|27,192
|Cash and cash equivalents
|235,048
|246,375
|Accounts receivable, net
|278,849
|272,370
|Inventory, net
|492,735
|429,090
|Current and long-term borrowing under senior credit facility
|1,768,306
|1,121,823
|Borrowings under securitization facility
|87,800
|108,100
|Convertible securities
|-
|573,170
|Stockholders' equity
|1,043,463
|1,545,280
| INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|50,384
|$
|129,382
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(108,063
|)
|(390,808
|)
|Net cash used in by financing activities
|28,335
|237,863
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|18,017
|(6,464
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|$
|(11,327
|)
|$
|(30,027
|)
| RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO
MEASURES OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|11,815
|$
|50,746
|Purchases of Property and Equipment
|(17,214
|)
|(29,599
|)
|Adj Free Cash Flow
|$
|(5,399
|)
|$
|21,147
|Adjusted Net Income (1)
|$
|63,740
|$
|73,256
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion
|(8.5)%
|28.8
|%
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|50,384
|$
|129,382
|Purchases of Property and Equipment
|(81,436
|)
|(104,418
|)
|Adj Free Cash Flow
|$
|(31,052
|)
|$
|24,964
|Adjusted Net Income (1)
|$
|171,380
|$
|196,940
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion
|(18.1)%
|12.7
|%
The Company calculates adjusted free cash flow conversion by dividing its free cash flow by adjusted net income. The Company believes this measure is a useful metric in evaluating the significance of the cash special charges in its adjusted earnings measures.
| RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - NET DEBT CALCULATION
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Short-term borrowings under senior credit facility
|$
|38,750
|$
|33,906
|Long-term borrowings under senior credit facility
|1,729,556
|1,087,917
|Borrowings under securitization facility
|87,800
|108,100
|Convertible Securities
|-
|573,170
|Deferred financing costs netted in the above
|3,257
|5,475
|Short-term investments
|(28,693
|)
|(27,192
|)
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|(235,048
|)
|(246,375
|)
|Net Debt
|$
|1,595,622
|$
|1,535,001
| RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP GROSS PROFIT TO MEASURES OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
(UNAUDITED)
|(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total revenues, net
|$
|434,925
|$
|442,645
|$
|1,635,245
|$
|1,610,527
|Cost of goods sold
|214,060
|193,573
|803,625
|728,466
|Reported Gross Profit
|$
|220,865
|$
|249,072
|$
|831,620
|$
|882,061
|Structural optimization charges
|9,645
|4,238
|27,521
|16,195
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges
|199
|513
|1,047
|9,071
|Boston Recall/Braintree Transition
|13,588
|10,966
|54,953
|43,175
|EU Medical Device Regulation
|951
|1,054
|4,277
|4,020
|Intangible asset amortization expense
|23,152
|22,842
|92,106
|83,962
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|268,400
|$
|288,685
|$
|1,011,524
|$
|1,038,484
|Total Revenues
|$
|434,925
|$
|442,645
|$
|1,635,245
|$
|1,610,527
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|61.7
|%
|65.2
|%
|61.9
|%
|64.5
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
