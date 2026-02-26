Invitation To The 2026 Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of Novonesis (Novozymes A/S) will be held on Monday March 23, 2026 at 4:00 pm CET at Gammel Venlighedsvej 14, DK-2970 Hoersholm, Denmark. There will also be access to the meeting from the entrance at Boege Alle 10-12, DK-2970 Hoersholm, Denmark.

For further information, please refer to the enclosed invitation to convene the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and complete proposals.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Cornelis (Cees) de Jong as Chair of the Board and Heine Dalsgaard as Vice Chair, both for a one-year term.

In addition, the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of all shareholder-elected members of the Board of Directors, each for a one-year term: Lise Kaae, Monila Kothari, Kasim Kutay, Kevin Lane, Morten Otto Alexander Sommer and Kim Stratton.

A detailed description of each of the nominated candidates' competencies, managerial positions in other companies etc. is included in Appendix 1 to this invitation.

2026_04_Invitation_to_the_2026_Annnual_General_Meeting Novonesis_Annual General Meeting_2026_Notice (EN)