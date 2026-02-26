Invitation To The 2026 Annual General Meeting
For further information, please refer to the enclosed invitation to convene the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and complete proposals.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Cornelis (Cees) de Jong as Chair of the Board and Heine Dalsgaard as Vice Chair, both for a one-year term.
In addition, the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of all shareholder-elected members of the Board of Directors, each for a one-year term: Lise Kaae, Monila Kothari, Kasim Kutay, Kevin Lane, Morten Otto Alexander Sommer and Kim Stratton.
A detailed description of each of the nominated candidates' competencies, managerial positions in other companies etc. is included in Appendix 1 to this invitation.
