National Weights And Measures Week 2026

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Council on Weights and Measures (NCWM), together with dedicated regulatory officials across the United States, proudly celebrates National Weights and Measures Week, observed March 1–7, 2026.

Each year, the first week of March commemorates the signing of the nation's first weights and measures law by President John Adams on March 2, 1799-an early and enduring commitment to fairness, accuracy, and trust in commerce.

This year's theme, “We Measure What Matters,” was announced by NCWM Chair Kevin Schnepp of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, Division of Measurement Standards. The theme reflects the essential yet often unseen role that weights and measures professionals play in ensuring equity in today's increasingly complex marketplace.

Schnepp recently attended the World Hydrogen Expo in Seoul, South Korea, where he delivered a presentation and participated in five days of international discussions focused on emerging technologies, energy systems, and global standards.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of this experience was the strong international interest in how NCWM works collaboratively with state and local jurisdictions, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and industry to develop and adopt consensus standards,” said Schnepp.“Korean agencies expressed a genuine eagerness to understand our system-from metrology and type evaluation to device requirements and enforcement. Their respect for the U.S. approach to standards development and marketplace oversight was both clear and appreciated.”

Schnepp noted that the experience served as a powerful reminder of the global impact of the daily work performed by weights and measures officials-work that often goes unnoticed but is fundamental to fair and efficient markets.

“Recognized standards are essential to the functioning of local, national, and international commerce,” Schnepp said.“National Weights and Measures Week is our opportunity to highlight why what we do truly matters.”

Beyond commemorating a historic law, National Weights and Measures Week is a time to recognize and thank the state, county, and local officials who protect consumers and support competing businesses by ensuring a fair and level playing field for all participants in the marketplace.

Founded in 1905, the National Council on Weights and Measures is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to its mission of “Ensuring Equity and Uniform Standards in a Changing Marketplace.” NCWM develops and promotes standards that support integrity in the marketplace and provide the essential underpinning for an organized and civil society.

Contact:

Don Onwiler, NCWM Executive Director

...

402-434-4880

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

To learn more about NCWM and National Weights and Measures Week, visit