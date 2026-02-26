Exclaimer Renews ISO And SOC 2 Certifications, Reinforcing Leadership In Secure Email Signature Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company maintains triple certification status across its secure email signature management platform, helping reduce audit friction and accelerate enterprise vendor approvals

BOSTON and LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exclaimer, the leading provider of email signature management solutions, today announced the successful renewal of its ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27018:2019, and its SOC 2 Type II certifications. With these renewals, Exclaimer reinforces its position as a trusted provider of secure email governance solutions. By publicly listing ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27018:2019, and SOC 2 Type II certifications, ISO and SOC 2 certifications, Exclaimer is setting a clear benchmark for secure email signature management governance in the enterprise market.

As organizations tighten vendor risk management processes and face increasing regulatory scrutiny, security credentials are a non-negotiable when locking in a technology partner. Email signatures, often perceived as simple branding elements, operate within the core email flow and process directory data from platforms such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. According to Exclaimer's 2025 State of Business Email report, 89% of IT leaders rank one-to-one email as important to their organization, placing any system connected to that flow firmly within the security and compliance perimeter.

“Digital communications are business-critical infrastructure,” said Karl Bagci, Director of IT and Information Security at Exclaimer.“Email signatures are applied to every outbound message and rely on live directory data, making them part of an organization's security and compliance perimeter. Our renewed ISO and SOC 2 Type II certifications demonstrate that the controls behind that layer are designed properly and, more importantly, are independently validated and operating effectively. Secure email signature management should reduce risk and audit friction, not create it.”

The only dedicated provider publicly listing both ISO and SOC 2

While many SaaS vendors hold either ISO certification or SOC 2 attestation, Exclaimer is one of only a very select few dedicated email signature management providers to publicly list ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27018, and SOC 2 Type II. This combination delivers both governance assurance and operational proof, giving IT, security, and compliance leaders confidence during vendor selection and renewal.

For organizations evaluating or renewing SaaS vendors, independently audited certifications help accelerate procurement, reduce back-and-forth during due diligence, and lower long-term risk exposure. A provider that can demonstrate both structured information security management and validated operational controls enables faster security approvals and fewer compensating controls.

Exclaimer supports ongoing compliance through regular external audits, renewals, and a publicly accessible Trust Center that provides up-to-date certification status and documentation for security reviews.

Independent validation that reduces risk and audit friction

For IT and compliance leaders, certifications are not box-ticking exercises. They are signals of operational maturity and control. By renewing ISO/IEC 27001, Exclaimer demonstrates that its information security management system is structured, risk-based, and continuously improved, not reactive or ad hoc. This matters for organizations that need to prove governance over systems embedded directly in their email infrastructure.

ISO/IEC 27018 adds an additional layer of assurance around how personally identifiable information is handled in public cloud environments. Because email signature management platforms synchronize with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace directories, this validation is directly relevant to how user data is processed and protected.

SOC 2 Type II provides operational proof. It confirms that security, availability, confidentiality, and processing integrity controls are not just documented, but tested and operating effectively over time. For procurement and security teams, this translates into faster approvals, fewer compensating controls, and reduced back-and-forth during vendor reviews.

Together, these certifications provide both governance assurance and operational validation. For organizations evaluating secure email signature management, that combination materially lowers long-term risk exposure.

Reinforcing secure communication infrastructure

As regulatory expectations rise and vendor scrutiny intensifies, organizations are placing greater emphasis on independently validated controls across every system connected to corporate email.

By maintaining ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27018, and SOC 2 Type II certifications, Exclaimer reinforces its commitment to secure, governed email signature management that supports compliance, auditability, and operational efficiency at scale. For IT and security leaders, this means confidence that a business-critical communication layer is centrally controlled and independently verified.

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the global leader in email signature management for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. Its cloud platform enables organizations to centrally manage and automate email signatures and video meeting branding, ensuring consistent corporate identity, reducing brand and compliance risk, and meeting regulatory requirements across everyday business communications.

Built for IT and valued by Marketing and Compliance teams, Exclaimer eliminates manual updates, enforces brand governance, and gives organizations greater control over their most critical business communication channels.

Exclaimer is trusted by more than 9 million users across 75,000 organizations worldwide, including Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards.

