Maha Remains Real Economic Powerhouse, Actively Steering India's $5 Trillion Ambition: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state Assembly on Thursday painted a picture of Maharashtra that is no longer just "participating" in India's growth, but is actively steering the nation's $5 trillion ambition.

He laid out a comprehensive vision for the state's future, balancing ambitious economic targets with a stern address on law and order.

In his reply to the debate on the Governor's address, the chief minister said that Maharashtra remains the real economic powerhouse of India. He cited that the state now contributes nearly 14 per cent of the National GDP and attracts a staggering 40 per cent of India's total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

"We are moving from incremental reforms to a total structural transformation," he stated. CM Fadnavis noted that the state has secured Rs 30 lakh crore in Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the 2026 Davos summit.

“Our goal is not just growth, but sustainable leadership. With the establishment of the Vision Management Unit, we are on a definitive path towards Viksit Maharashtra 2047,” he said.

The chief minister said that Gadchiroli is being transformed from conflict zone to steel hub. Once known primarily for Naxalite activity and being a "punishment posting" for officials, he described its rebirth as India's future Green Steel Hub.

He informed the house that over Rs 3 lakh crore is being pumped into the district to create a pollution-free steel ecosystem. He added that 95 per cent of jobs in these news plants would go to local tribal youths.

Balancing industry with nature, the CM announced a massive drive to plant 5 crore trees to ensure that the water, forest, and land of the region remain intact.

“Naxalism is shrinking to a handful of individuals while Gadchiroli is rising as the 'Gateway of Maharashtra',” he said.

He announced that Maharashtra is cementing its status as the Startup Capital of India, moving beyond just being a financial hub.

The CM detailed the plan for a new Innovation City near the Navi Mumbai Airport and also spoke on the development of Mumbai 3 there and Mumbai 4 around the proposed Vadhavan port where new airport is being developed.

CM Fadnavis said that the government has adopted a plug and play policy which provides a ready-to-use ecosystem for global tech giants. The government lays focus on the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Semiconductors, and Data Centres. He claimed Maharashtra already houses 60 per cent of India's total data centre capacity.

The CM said growth is no longer restricted to Mumbai-Pune-Thane as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is being groomed as the EV Capital, Nagpur is becoming a leader in solar module manufacturing and Nashik is evolving into a defence aviation hub.

"Our vision is not just for 2029 but a road map for Viksit Maharashtra 2047, where every district becomes a specialised engine of growth,” he said.