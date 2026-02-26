Joju George, Lijomol Jose-Starrer Aja:Sundari Shooting Wrapped Up!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actor Joju George, who plays the lead along with actress Lijomol Jose in director Manu Antony's upcoming Malayalam film 'Aja: Sundari', has now disclosed that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a picture that had a clap board with the words 'pack-up' written on it, the actor wrote, "Pack up #ajasundari. @getmanuantony debut directorial @aashiqabu @lijomol."

Aashiq Abu, who has produced the film and has also been its cinematographer, took to his Instagram page to thank everybody who had worked on the film. Aashiq Abu wrote, "Thank you everyone who stood by this cinema. @getmanuantony's debut Aja:Sundari coming soon to cinemas."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. Firstly, the film will mark the directorial debut of Manu Antony, who is known for his skills as an editor. Manu Antony is best known for having edited the superhit action thriller 'Pani', in which Joju George played the lead.

In October last year, the makers of the film put out a picture of the core team that was working on this film and wrote, "Sun, sweat, smiles - and a shared dream. A @getmanuantony mission."

'Aja: Sundari', which has a fantastic star cast, boasts of an equally brilliant technical team. The film, which has been written, edited and directed by Manu Antony himself, has been produced by Aashiq Abu, who has also doubled up as the film's cinematographer.

Geethartha AR has co-written this script with additional screenplay by Saneth Radhakrishnan. Along with Aashiq Abu, Jaison Francis too has co-produced this film, which is being presented by popular production house OPM Cinemas.

Music for 'Aja: Sundari' has been scored by Drumyuga while production design has been taken care of by Ajayan Challissery. Art direction is by Midhun Challissery for the film are by Mashar Hamza. The action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Robin.

