Al Masaood Automobiles Powered Seamless Mobility At Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,February 2026: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for INFINITI in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra region, successfully delivered large-scale mobility support for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, held from 6–15 February. Widely described as the largest and most diverse multisport event held in the region, the Games represented a landmark moment for community sport and international participation in the UAE.

As the Official Automotive Partner, the company deployed a dedicated fleet of INFINITI QX80 vehicles, ensuring reliable, coordinated transportation for athletes, officials, VIPs, and operational teams throughout the 10-day international event. In addition to operational fleet support, INFINITI QX80 vehicles were positioned across more than 20 key venues and destinations, including Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Yas Links, ADNEC, Hudayriyat Island, Mubadala Arena, and Zayed Sports City, bringing the brand closer to athletes, families, and visitors while sharing in the spirit of the Games.

The Games brought together more than 25,000 participants from 92 countries, competing across 38 sports disciplines. Open to athletes aged 30 and above, with no upper age limit, the event celebrated participation across generations, from emerging competitors to athletes in their nineties, championing lifelong fitness, wellbeing, and community engagement over medals and rankings. Thirteen sports were dedicated to athletes with disabilities, underscoring the event's commitment to inclusivity and equal participation.

For an event of this scale and complexity, seamless mobility is a critical operational requirement. Al Masaood Automobiles' fleet support enabled smooth transitions between multiple venues across the emirate, timely arrivals for competitions and ceremonies, and a premium travel experience for VIP guests. The operational precision delivered throughout the Games further reinforced Abu Dhabi's ability to host major international sporting events at scale, with high organisational standards and world-class coordination.

Beyond competition, the Games celebrated the UAE's cultural heritage, culminating in a historic closing ceremony at Hudayriyat Island that honoured the nation's traditions, arts, and community spirit. For the first time, six traditional Emirati sports including camel racing, dhow sailing, and falconry, featured alongside global disciplines.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said:“The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 was a powerful demonstration of how sport can unite generations, cultures, and communities. Our role as Official Automotive Partner was about ensuring operational reliability at every touchpoint, while also celebrating the spirit of the event alongside participants and visitors. Seeing INFINITI present across key venues throughout the emirate allowed us to connect more closely with the community and share in a celebration of heritage, inclusion, and active living. It is a reflection of our ethos at Al Masaood Automobiles, where we have always supported initiatives that promote wellbeing, inclusion, and active lifestyles across our community.

Through its partnership, Al Masaood Automobiles reinforced its commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi's sporting ambitions while showcasing its operational capability in delivering coordinated, large-scale mobility solutions. The initiative aligns with the company's wider focus on customer-centric service, reliability, and community engagement across the emirate.

