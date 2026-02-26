Markets End Mixed Healthcare And PSU Banks Outperform

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) The Indian stock market ended a volatile trading session on a mixed note on Thursday, with healthcare and PSU bank stocks leading the gains while media and FMCG shares lagged behind.

The benchmark Nifty closed marginally higher by 0.06 per cent, or 14.05 points, at 25,496.55. In contrast, the Sensex slipped 27.46 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 82,248.61.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that a decisive close above 25,700 accompanied by strong volumes would be required to alter momentum meaningfully.

“Until then, selective dip-buying may continue as long as 25,400 holds as a structural base,” an expert added.

Among 30-share pack, Trent was the worst performer, down 1.61 per cent. Eternal, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Asian paints were among top losers.

On the other side, BEL was the top performer during intra-day trading session. Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki India and Bharti Airtel were among top gainers.

The broader markets also showed a mixed trend by the end of the session. The Nifty MidCap index declined 0.58 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index ended almost flat, down 0.01 per cent.

On the sectoral front, healthcare stocks outperformed the market. The Nifty Healthcare index rose 1.24 per cent and the Nifty Pharma index gained 1.08 per cent.

PSU bank stocks also witnessed positive momentum during the session. On the other hand, media and FMCG stocks came under pressure. The Nifty Media index ended 0.68 per cent lower, while the Nifty FMCG index slipped 0.16 per cent.

In terms of institutional activity, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers and purchased shares worth Rs 3,024.50 crore on February 25.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also supported the market, buying equities worth Rs 3,639.97 crore during the same session.

Analysts said that the market remained range-bound with selective buying in defensive sectors such as healthcare, even as broader indices showed weakness.

“Positive global cues from technology and metals supported sentiment at the open, but gains gradually faded as investors chose to trim exposure at higher levels rather than chase momentum,” an analyst mentioned.