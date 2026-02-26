Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan Proposes Feasibility Study For Joint Trade Zones In ECO Region

2026-02-26 05:06:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 25. Turkmenistan has proposed conducting a technical and economic feasibility study for the establishment of joint trade zones within the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) region, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

This proposal was presented during a meeting of the Council of Permanent Representatives of the ECO, held on February 25 in Tehran, Iran.

During the session, Turkmenistan shared its experience, emphasizing the significance of the joint trade zone created with Uzbekistan. The proposal received support from the Council, and the ECO Secretariat was tasked with preparing a project for its implementation.

Earlier, the ECO had proposed a project to advance the third priority of Turkmenistan's Awaza Programme of Action, "Transit, Transport, and Connectivity", across the ECO region. This initiative, along with its implementation plans, was endorsed by the ECO Council during its regular meeting on January 27, 2026, in Tehran.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization established in 1985 to promote economic, trade, and technical cooperation among its member states. It includes countries from Central Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia, including Turkmenistan. ECO focuses on regional integration, trade and investment facilitation, and development of transport, energy, and sustainable economic projects.

Trend News Agency

