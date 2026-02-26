Ukraine Strengthens Fortifications On Border With Belarus, Demchenko Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on television by State Border Guard Service Spokesman Andrii Demchenko.

"This direction is reinforced by various components of our country's Defense Forces, and the state border line itself is also being fortified, with fortifications along the border so that all Ukrainian soldiers, all components of the Defense Forces located in this direction, have every opportunity to counter any threat that may come from the territory of Belarus. And all those more than 1,000 km that we have with Belarus, from Volyn to Chernihiv, are a constant increase in our defense capabilities," Demchenko said.

According to him, Ukrainian border guards are currently not observing any changes or movements of equipment or personnel on the territory of Belarus near the border with Ukraine. The situation is under constant control by intelligence and State Border Guard Service units.

Demchenko stressed that the border with Belarus has remained a threat to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Border guards detain about 1,500 illegal border crossers in 2026 – SBGS spox

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia and Belarus are again discussing joint military exercises.

As reported by Ukrinform, no enemy activity has been observed on the border with Belarus.

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs, illustrative