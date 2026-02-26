MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Homeland Acquires Historical Data for Cross Bones Uranium Property The Company will be attending PDAC, Issues Milestone Payment under Shift Amalgamation Agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) (" Homeland " or the " Company ") is pleased to update shareholders regarding recent and upcoming corporate activities.

Homeland Acquires Cross Bones Database

The Company has acquired an additional historical exploration dataset for the Cross Bones Property from private vendors at a cost of US$13,000. This historical exploration dataset includes 16 drill logs, drill core assays, surface sampling and radiometric surveys that were completed by BlueRock Resources Inc. ("Bluerock") during its 2006-2007 exploration program at what is now the Cross Bones Project. During that time, Bluerock held an option to acquire an interest in the project from Energy Metals Corporation in what was then known as the Skull Creek Project.

Included in the data package is the location of dozens of historical drill holes completed on the Cross Bones Property in 1978 by Ashland Minerals. Homeland had already acquired the geological and wireline logs for many of these holes during a previous data purchase (see the Company's news release dated December 10, 2024).

Roger Lemaitre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Homeland Uranium, stated, "This data acquisition is a key step in our process of evaluating and developing the Cross Bones Property and will help us move this project forward on a much quicker timeframe than we previously anticipated. Once consolidated with our existing data and the entire package re-interpreted, this data will likely save the Company considerable future exploration costs, as we anticipate much of the historical drilling will not have to be redone."

The Company will be reviewing this new data, compiling it with the previously acquired data and will be undertaking a new interpretation of the Cross Bones Property over the next few months, with the objective of permitting, planning and executing a mapping, sampling and initial drilling program at the Cross Bones Property prior to the end of 2026.

The Cross Bones Property is located in northwestern Colorado, near the communities of Rangely and Dinosaur, within the northeastern portion of the Colorado Plateau. The Colorado Plateau is a regionally significant uranium province that spans Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico and hosts numerous sandstone-hosted uranium deposits.

Homeland at the PDAC

The Company is pleased to announce that it will be attending the 2026 Prospectors and Developers of Canada Convention from March 1st through March 4th in Toronto, Ontario. Homeland is excited for the opportunity to meet shareholders and investors at our booth (#2623) on the Investors Exchange during all four days of the Convention.

Company Announces Milestone Payment

The Company announces the issuance of 4,500,000 common shares (the "Milestone Payment Shares") of the Company and the cash payment of US$500,000 to former shareholders of Shift Rare Metals Inc. ("Shift") pursuant to the terms of the Amalgamation Agreement dated August 16, 2024, as amended, among the Company, Shift and 1496946 B.C. Ltd. (the "Amalgamation Agreement") entered into in connection with the Company's reverse-takeover transaction as previously announced February 25, 2025 and March 10, 2025.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Cross Bones uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

Qualified Person

Roger Lemaitre, P.Eng., P.Geo., the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, is a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the anticipated benefits from the Cross Bones Property historical dataset, including the expectation that the dataset will assist the Company in moving the Cross Bones Property forward on a quicker timeframe and the belief that the dataset will save the Company on future exploration costs; the undertaking by the Company of a new interpretation of the Cross Bones Property; the Company's objective of permitting, planning and executing a mapping, sampling and initial drilling program at the Cross Bones Property prior to the end of 2026; and the Company's expectations and strategic plans in relation to the exploration of the Company's uranium mineral properties.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's disclosure materials filed on SEDAR+ at .

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







