Indonesia's Carrier Ambition Risks Becoming A Paper Tiger

MENAFN - Asia Times) Indonesia's naval posture is on the cusp of a significant upgrade. As of February 2026, it is increasingly certain that Jakarta has accepted Italy's offer to transfer the light aircraft carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi as a strategic grant.

Named after the legendary unifier of Italy, the vessel is set to be reflagged and commissioned as a principal command ship within the Indonesian Navy. Once integrated, it is expected to become a consequential platform in the Indo-Pacific theater.

Although the hull itself is being transferred at no cost under a Rome–Jakarta strategic cooperation agreement, the Indonesian government will still commit substantial funding to make it fully operational.

The required budget is estimated at around US$450 million, roughly 7 trillion rupiah. That figure underscores Indonesia's seriousness in accelerating naval modernization amid intensifying geopolitical friction vis-à-vis China in its northern waters.

The funds will not merely cover the acquisition of a decommissioned platform but a comprehensive refurbishment program. A large-scale retrofit will be undertaken at the renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, encompassing restoration of the gas turbine propulsion system to peak performance, upgraded radar suites and next-generation electronic sensors compatible with the broader Indonesian Armed Forces command-and-control architecture.

Viewed through the prism of Alfred Thayer Mahan, the foundational theorist of modern maritime strategy who argued that sea power determines national prosperity, Indonesia's decision is strategically coherent.

For Mahan, a nation occupying a pivotal maritime crossroads must possess the capacity to project power beyond its littoral waters through a credible fleet.

Indonesia's naval doctrine has long reflected a green-water navy orientation, concentrating operational focus within archipelagic and coastal zones. This posture has constrained enforcement across the country's vast exclusive economic zone, particularly in distant waters where radar coverage and patrol endurance remain technically limited.