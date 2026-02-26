Islamabad Airport Becomes Pakistan's First Fully Cashless Airport

Dhaka: Islamabad International Airport has become Pakistan's first fully cashless airport, marking a significant step toward digital transformation and enhanced passenger convenience.

Under the new system, all payments at the airport will now be processed through digital platforms, according to local media reports published on Monday.

The cashless initiative covers airline ticketing, car parking, food outlets, retail shops, and duty-free stores. Passengers can make payments using digital wallets, QR codes, and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Airport authorities said the move is aimed at improving transparency, operational efficiency, and ease of travel for passengers.

The development follows the federal government's decision in January 2026 to include the airport in its active privatization program.

Chief Operating Officer and Airport Manager Aftab Gilani said a modern mobile application has also been introduced, enabling passengers to track lost baggage from anywhere in the world.

He added that the digital payment system and baggage tracking facility are expected to enhance passenger experience and strengthen the airport's international standing.

Senior Joint Director Commercial Malik Amjad described the transition as a milestone in the modernization of airport services.

According to the Ministry of Privatization, the decision aligns with the broader privatization process involving Jinnah International Airport and Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Officials said the shift to a fully digital ecosystem reflects Pakistan's wider efforts to modernize aviation infrastructure and improve service standards.

