The Recording Of Artea Bank Investor Conference Webinar Of Introducing The Financial Results For 12M 2025
The recording of it can be found on Artea youtube channel there.
Presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website
Artea Bank thanks all participants.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas,
Chief Financial Officer
+370 610 44447
