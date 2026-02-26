The Recording Of Artea Bank Investor Conference Webinar Of Introducing The Financial Results For 12M 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During the Investor Conference Webinar by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Tomas Varenbergas, CFO and Tautvydas Mėdžius, Strategy Partner introduced the Bank's financial results for 12M 2025 and recent developments and answered the participant questions afterwards.

The recording of it can be found on Artea youtube channel there.

Presentation and the recording of webinar are also posted on the Bank's website

Artea Bank thanks all participants.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas,

Chief Financial Officer

..., +370 610 44447