Lawyer Sends Bomb Threat To Gurugram Company To Delay Ex-Girlfriend's Interview. Then A Twist

A 29-year-old law graduate allegedly sent a bomb threat email to a company operating out of DLF Two Horizon Center on Golf Course Road, in Gurugram hoping the panic would lead to an evacuation and delay his ex-girlfriend's scheduled interview in the building. He hoped the chaos would create panic and she would turn to him for help, giving him an opportunity to reconnect and possibly rekindle their relationship.

Police have arrested the man, a Kolkata native who was handling legal matters for a private firm in the city.

The email was sent Monday morning from a freshly created forged email ID to the company's official address. The message threatened to blow up a commercial complex in Sector 43 at around 9.15am, triggering an immediate high-alert response.

Teams from Sushant Lok police station rushed to the site, while the Haryana Disaster Response Force (HDRF), dog squad, fire brigade, and bomb detection units were deployed. The building was swiftly evacuated and thoroughly sanitised as per emergency protocol.

"After a thorough search of the premises, no suspicious object was found. A case was registered under relevant sections, and our cybercrime team began tracing the source of the email," Kaushik said.

During interrogation, police found the accused and the woman had dated for nearly one and a half years before parting ways. Though they remained in contact initially, she had recently begun distancing herself.

"He believed that if the interview did not take place, she might approach him for help and their relationship could be re-established," said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (DLF) Vikas Kaushik.

Security officials from the commercial complex later filed a formal complaint, stating that the email was sent to the company's corporate ID to create fear and disruption.

Probe revealed that the accused attempted to mask his digital footprint. However, cybercrime experts traced the IP details and other technical evidence back to him.

He was apprehended from Sector 31, Gurgaon, on Tuesday. Police seized the gadgets used in the crime, including a smartphone. Officials confirmed that he has no prior criminal record.

The woman has not filed a complaint. However, officers stated that they will speak to her as part of background verification and the ongoing probe.