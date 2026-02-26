Ashwini Vaishnaw Invites Innovators To Solve Railway Problems Via Portal

Invitation to Innovators via Rail Tech Portal

Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has invited startups and innovators to collaborate with the government through 'Rail Tech Portal' to solve difficult problems with technology within the Indian Railways. Speaking at the DNPA Conclave on Thursday, the Minister described the portal as the primary "digital way of accepting solutions." He encouraged anyone with an interest in problem-solving to contribute to the platform.

The Minister invited the startup and innovators' community to engage with the portal's digital framework. "I would like to request the startups, innovators across the country and all the people who are interested in solving difficult problems with technology to get associated with the Rail Tech Portal. Rail Tech Portal is the digital way of accepting solutions. Any problem that you think is worth your attention. We will be very happy to consider it as a part of the Rail Tech Portal."

The Minister also explained that the initiative is built upon a specific vision of inclusive innovation to drive national achievement. "The vision of the Prime Minister at the beginning of this Rail Tech Portal is when science meets scale, when innovation becomes inclusive, when technology drives transformation, the foundation of great achievement. So, with this vision, this Rail Tech Portal will move forward"

On the Responsibility of Tech Platforms

In the same event, Vaishnaw also spoke on the responsibilities of tech platforms with regard to the internet and the rights of the content creators. The Minister stated that platforms must wake up to their role in protecting society. "I will request that platforms must wake up, must understand the importance of reinforcing trust in the institutions which human society has created over thousands of years. Platforms must take the responsibility for the content that is hosted by them," he said.

Platform's Role in Online Safety

"The online safety of children, the online safety of all citizens, is the responsibility of the platforms. Non-adherence to these principles will definitely make them responsible because the nature ofthe Internet has changed now," he added.

Fair Revenue for Content Creators

Talking about the fair revenue system for the content creators, Vaishnaw said, "I will request all the platforms to rethink their revenue-sharing policies because that is also one of the major concerns that the entire society today is raising. If this is not done voluntarily, then there are so many countries which have shown the path to get it done in a legal way." (ANI)

