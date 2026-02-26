Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Underground Wiring In Chandni Chowk

Underground Wiring Project Inaugurated in Chandni Chowk

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated the Underground Wiring Project in Chandni Chowk area of the national capital.

Speaking to the reporters on the occasion, CM Rekha termed the place "historic" and said that culture, heritage, and tradition can all be experienced in one location. She asserted that the underground wiring project will provide relief to the residents of Chandni Chowk from the web of electric poles and cables that had long troubled them.

"Chandni Chowk is a historic place where culture, heritage, and tradition can all be experienced in one location. Therefore, its development holds great significance. Today, we have begun laying underground power lines in the area under a Rs 160 crore project from our Ministry of Power... This initiative will provide relief to the residents of Chandni Chowk from the web of electric poles and cables that had long troubled them," CM Rekha Gupta said.

BJP-led government releases one-year report card

CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday released the one-year report card of her government, highlighting achievements across various sectors as the BJP-led administration completed its first year in office.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, "These 365 days were the days that changed the course of Delhi, and the coming 4 years will change the condition of Delhi. Taking new decisions in the interest of the people of Delhi and carrying out development works in Delhi is our daily routine. On completion of one year, I congratulate the people of Delhi."

Rekha Gupta elaborated on her government's performance, stating, "Today's report card reflects the facts of our one year of hard work and change. This government is not a government of promises, but of results. This government is not a government of announcements, but of action."

She added, "In one year, we have tried to take Delhi from stagnation to progress. We tried to take it from excuses to solutions, from advertisements to development. With every step we took, the government focused on less paperwork and more work. I can say that the government in Delhi today does not engage in poster politics, does not engage in tweet politics. We have transformed Delhi's work culture. We offer solutions, unlike previous governments, who used to make noise." (ANI)

