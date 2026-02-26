CJI To Order 'Deep-Probe' Into Supreme Court Registry Functioning

CJI Orders 'Deep-Probe' into SC Registry Functioning

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday expressed that he will order a deep-probe into the functioning of the Supreme Court registry, stating that certain officials of the registry are allegedly working as per their own whims despite fresh reforms being brought to ensure its smooth functioning. The Chief Justice of India said he was stunned to learn that a plea, after being declined by a three-judge bench, was subsequently listed before another Bench.

"I will order a deep-probe (into Registries' functioning). There are officials in the Registry who have been here since last 20-30 years. They think we (judges) are all here in transit and they are permanent. Therefore, things must happen the way they want. If I don't correct this before I demit office, I would be failing in my duties," the CJI said. The Chief Justice's remarks indicate serious concerns about the administrative functioning of the Supreme Court registry and the perceived overreach by certain long-serving officials who may be circumventing established procedures. The statement comes in the wake of efforts to reform and streamline the registry's operations to ensure efficiency and adherence to judicial protocols.

SC Takes on NCERT Over Chapter on 'Judicial Corruption'

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has issued show cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) and NCERT Director Dinesh Prashad Saklani, asking them to explain why action should not be taken under contempt or other laws for including a sub-chapter titled "Corruption in the judiciary" in the Class 8 NCERT Social Science textbook. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi refused to halt suo motu proceedings despite NCERT's apology over the controversial inclusion and imposed a blanket ban on the textbook section. The court warned that any attempt to bypass the order would be considered direct interference with the administration of justice and could attract contempt of court.

The Supreme Court has also directed NCERT to submit detailed records of the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the chapter, including the names, qualifications, and credentials of all members of the development team.

"They have fired the gun and the judiciary is bleeding today. Today, anybody can say anything. At times, there is a mounting attack on us, and we are aware of it. The material is available online, on the internet, and even in stores. This is a very calculated move -- the entire teaching will be dictated. When you look at how the Indian judiciary is portrayed as corrupt, it becomes evident what message is being sent. The entire teaching community will first be instructed that this is what they have to teach. In reality, not a single section of society has been left untouched. It is a deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy." the CJI said.

NCERT had earlier issued an apology and stated that it would review and revise the chapter following proper consultation, acknowledging that the reference to corruption was inappropriate. (ANI)

