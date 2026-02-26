AI Summit Protest: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Bhandari's Bail Plea

Patiala House Court on Thursday reserved an order on the anticipatory bail plea of Indian Youth Congress General Secretary Nigam Bhandari in connection with the AI Summit protest case. The court will pronounce the order on Friday.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma reserved the order after hearing arguments on behalf of Nigam Bhandari and Delhi Police.

Arguments for the Defense

Senior advocate Rebecca John alongwith Advocates Rupesh Singh Bhadauria appeared for Nigam Bhandari. It was argued that Bhandari was not present at the spot and has no role in the present matter.

Counsel for the accused also argued that a notice has not been served to Nigam Bhandari, though it is mandatory to serve a notice in terms of the Supreme Court judgement.

It was also submitted that all offences alleged in the FIR are punishable for less than five years. They also argued that raising slogans don't attract Section 196 and 197 of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Delhi Police Opposes Bail Plea

On the other hand, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastav opposed the anticipatory bail plea and submitted that when custody of a person is required for investigation, serving a notice is not necessary.

APP Shrivastav also referred to the situation that arose at Himachal Sadan last week. He also said that police had gone there as there was information that Bhandari was there.

Earlier, Delhi Police had argued that this case involves a protest at an international event and concerns national security and the sovereignty of the state. There was a conspiracy to defame the country at the international level, the police had submitted. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)