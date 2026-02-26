UP Police Step Up Security To Ensure Peaceful Environment As Holi Falls Amid Ramadan

MENAFN - IANS) Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 26 (IANS) As the holy month of Ramadan is underway, and Holi falls within it this year, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday shared details of their preparedness to ensure a peaceful environment during the festivities.

Speaking to IANS, Additional Superintendent of Police, Amethi, Gyanendra Kumar Singh of Amethi said that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place after coordination with religious leaders from all communities.

"Peace meetings have been conducted at every police station in view of Holi and Ramadan. Meetings have also been held with DJ owners. We have planned to install barricades at several locations," he said.

All necessary steps have been taken to maintain communal harmony, he stressed.

"We have planned everything to ensure a peaceful environment. Through your channel, I appeal to all citizens to celebrate Holi with joy and peace. Do not hurt anyone's sentiments or get involved in any disputes. I also extend my greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi," the ASP told IANS.

Meanwhile, Agra's DCP City Syed Ali Abbas said that the city has been divided into six zones and 18 sectors for effective monitoring.

“Each zone will be supervised by an ACP, while each sector will be managed by Inspectors along with the ACP. Peace committee meetings have been held at all police stations with religious leaders. Holika Dahan will take place at 1,135 locations in Agra. All sites have been inspected, and no disputes have been reported,” he said.

All India Muslim Jamaat chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has appealed to members of all communities to respect each other's religious sentiments to ensure peace and harmony during the celebrations.

The Hindu community is set to celebrate Holi on March 4, while Muslims are observing Ramadan, a sacred month marked by fasting and prayer.

In view of the overlapping occasions, authorities across the country have put in place extensive security arrangements to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Rizvi said the coincidence of festivals calls for mutual understanding and cooperation.

"The festival of Holi is approaching, and last year it coincided with the holy month of Ramadan. Muslims respect all religious festivals, and for the sake of peace, harmony, and communal unity, they adjust arrangements themselves if a festival of any religious community coincides with Ramadan, Eid, Friday prayers, or Urs," he said.

He expressed hope that better coordination would be ensured this year.

"In the coming days, arrangements are expected to be better, considering the festival of Holi. I appeal to all Hindu and Muslim brothers to maintain peace and follow government guidelines," he stated.