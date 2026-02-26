Rs 7,690 Crore Outlay For Women And Child Development Department To Boost Nutrition, Anganwadi Infrastructure In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 26 (IANS) The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 7,690 crore to the Women and Child Development sector in the state Budget, with a focus on strengthening nutrition initiatives, expanding anganwadi infrastructure and introducing technology-based monitoring systems.

The allocation has been made to accelerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Suposhit Bharat' vision under the leadership Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Detailing the allocation in Gandhinagar, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr Manishaben Vakil said the Budget reflects the government's commitment to improving the nutritional and developmental outcomes of women and children.

"To give further momentum to the Prime Minister's 'Suposhit Bharat' vision, a provision of Rs 7,690 crore has been made in the women and child welfare sector," Dr Vakil said.

She stated that Rs 360 crore has been earmarked for the construction of 2,000 new anganwadi centres across the state to strengthen infrastructure.

"The new anganwadi centres will be developed on a child-friendly concept. They will be equipped with modular furniture, RO machines, LED television screens and facilities such as rainwater harvesting,” she said.

In tribal regions, the government will expand the Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana to 53 components.

Dr Vakil said Rs 38.64 crore has been allocated to increase the fat content in milk provided under the scheme from 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent. "As a pilot project in Narmada, Dahod and Dang, the fat content will be increased to 4.5 per cent," she added.

To address the issue of underweight children, Rs 16 crore has been provided for Poshan Sangam programmes.

"These programmes will include regular health check-ups and home visits to ensure improvement in the condition of underweight children," the minister said.

She further announced the establishment of a Poshan Progress and Monitoring Centre for intensive monitoring of anganwadi centres and nutrition levels.

An artificial intelligence-based image processing system has also been developed for recording attendance and monitoring children at anganwadis.

"This AI-based attendance system will strengthen transparency and real-time monitoring," she said.

To prevent diversion of rations and enable digital tracking, QR codes will be placed on packaging under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme–Take Home Ration (THR).

"The QR code system will help curb ration theft and ensure that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries," Dr Vakil said.

The Budget also provides Rs 1.03 crore for the Balika Panchayat Yojana, aimed at developing leadership qualities among adolescent girls and creating awareness about Panchayati Raj institutions and child rights.

"Best-performing Balika Panchayats at taluka, district and state levels will be honoured," she said.