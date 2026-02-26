ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 7.17 Crore In Goa In Drug Money Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, Feb 26 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties valued at approximately Rs 7.17 crore in Goa as part of a major money laundering investigation linked to international narcotics trafficking, an official statement said on Thursday.

The action, carried out by the ED's Panaji Zonal Office, targets assets allegedly acquired through the illicit trade of commercial-grade drugs.

The investigation was initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a complaint filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Goa, in March 2021.

The case names Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko, Infinity John (alias David/Valentine Ejezie), and Prasad Prakash Walke as key accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The statement that the NCB previously seized substantial quantities of LSD, cocaine, charas, and ganja from premises in Assagao.

Subsequent searches at the residence of Prasad Walke also led to the recovery of LSD. Walke, a habitual offender, was arrested by the NCB in 2018 and again by the Goa Police Anti-Narcotic Cell in 2023 for cases involving MDMA and Hydroponic Weed. He is currently in judicial custody.

ED investigation revealed that proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking were introduced into the banking system through substantial cash deposits in multiple accounts maintained by Prasad Prakash Walke and Sheetal Prasad Walke, the agency stated.

The attached properties, located in Assagao, include a three-storied residential building and two double-story houses, total valuing at around Rs 7.17 crore.

Held in the names of Walke and his wife, Sheetal, these assets are classified as 'Proceeds of Crime' derived from scheduled offences. This operation aligns with the national 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' objective.

The ED remains steadfast in its resolve to dismantle drug networks by striking at their financial roots, the agency added, noting that targeting the laundering of illicit funds serves as a strong deterrent.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional beneficiaries and facilitators involved in the syndicate.