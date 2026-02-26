Qatar's FDI Surges As Confidence In Economy Grows

Inward investment hits QR157bn; outward FDI reaches QR203bn

The National Planning Council (NPC) has released findings from its Foreign Direct Investment Survey covering the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, revealing a notable upswing in both inward and outward investment positions.

Investment flowing into Qatar climbed by 7% between the second and third quarters of 2025, bringing the total inward FDI position to around QR157bn by the close of Q3.

This upward trajectory signals a strengthening trust among international investors in Qatar's economic foundations, a confidence driven by the country's stable business climate, well-defined economic policies, and long-term development frameworks that have sharpened Qatar's competitive edge on the global stage.

The bulk of incoming investment - more than 95% - was clustered across five key sectors. The mining and quarrying industry led the way, accounting for 44% of inward positions, followed by financial and insurance services at 32%, manufacturing at 15%, professional and technical activities at 5%, and public administration at 2%.

This sectoral breakdown speaks to the continued drawing power of Qatar's strategic industries, while also pointing to the growing footprint of higher-value economic activities - a signal of meaningful progress along the path of economic diversification. The prominence of mining, financial services, and manufacturing in particular reinforces the centrality of both core and value-added sectors in sustaining economic momentum and pulling in foreign capital.

On the outward side, Qatar's overseas investment positions also expanded, rising 3% from Q2 to Q3-2025 and reaching QR203bn. This growth reflects the increasingly assertive presence of Qatari capital in international markets and the widening reach of the country's investment footprint across the globe, consistent with strategies aimed at broadening both geographic and sectoral exposure.

More than 90% of outward FDI was spread across five sectors: financial and insurance activities accounted for the largest share at 33%, followed by mining and quarrying at 27%, information and communication at 12%, transportation and storage at 11%, and arts, entertainment, and recreation at 7%.

This distribution highlights the maturing role of Qatar's financial sector as a primary engine behind the country's outbound investment activity, further cementing Qatar's standing as a significant and growing player on both regional and international investment maps.