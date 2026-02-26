403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GIB CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF PROGRESS WITH 25% INCREASE IN NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE BANK
(MENAFN- FinMark Communications) GIB achieved historic financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2025, with net profit attributable to shareholders reaching $28.9 million, reflecting a 244% increase from $8.4 million during the same period last year. This performance was driven by strategic growth of enhancing sources of revenue in non-interest income, which increased by 8% to $53.7 million from $49.8 million. Operating expenses declined by 4% to $123.8 million, underscoring the Group’s strong emphasis on cost efficiency. Provisions for the quarter amounted to $15.2 million, a decrease from $17.2 million in Q4 2024. As a result, the Group reported a consolidated profit of $45.3 million, reflecting a 73% increase from $26.2 million during the same period last year.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for shareholders rose to $1.45 cents, compared to $0.42 cents per share in the same period last year. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders increased to $26.9 million, up from ($20.2) million in the previous year.
For the year ended 31st December 2025, net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank grew by 25% to $169.1 million compared to $134.8 million in the prior year. Net income as of 31st December 2025 stood at $215.7 million representing a 20% increase from $180.2 million in the previous period. The substantial increase in net income underscores the bank's success in executing its strategy, which prioritized income diversification, investment in human capital, and cost optimization through technology. This comprehensive approach has significantly enhanced service excellence.
The growth during the year ended 31st December 2025 is attributable to non-interest income reaching $223.4 million compared to $194.0 million, representing an increase of 15%. This positive performance was mainly propelled by foreign exchange income, net fee and commission income and asset recoveries from previously written-off exposures.
The Bank's effective cost optimization measures, resulting in only 2% growth in operating expenses to $457.9 million, are fundamental to its strategy of enhancing operating income and maximizing shareholder returns through improved efficiency.
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders reached $8.46 cents, compared to $6.74 cents per share in the prior period.
Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders stood at $174.6 million, up 63% from 106.9 million in the previous year.
Total shareholders' equity, excluding minority interest, rose by 7% to $2.6 billion from $2.5 billion in December 2024, including reserves and retained earnings of $648.9 million, which account for 32% of capital.
As of December 31, 2025, total consolidated assets amounted to $51.8 billion, up from $42.9 billion, reflecting a 21% increase compared to December 2024. This growth is largely attributed to the Group's successful cash management and payment services in the UK, which have driven a rise in transitory client deposits. As a result, cash and liquid assets, including short-term placements and securities purchased under agreements to resell also increased, reaching $22.8 billion, representing 44% of total assets. Investment securities amounting to $10.9 billion were primarily composed of highly rated and liquid debt securities issued by major financial institutions and regional government-related entities while Loans and advances expanded by 7% to $16.6 billion.
As of 31st December 2025, customer deposits reached $36.1 billion compared to $28.2 billion in December 2024. The Bank continued to maintain healthy capitalisation and stable liquidity position with the liquidity coverage ratio of 148.6%, net stable funding ratio of 137.2%, and Basel 3 total capital adequacy ratio of 17.5%, well above the regulatory requirements.
The financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2025 were audited by the external auditors KPMG Fakhro - and comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Gulf International Bank B.S.C. is a pan GCC universal bank established in 1975 and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. GIB’s services are delivered across the GCC and international markets through its subsidiaries: GIB Saudi Arabia, GIB (UK) Ltd. Additionally, the Bank has branches in London, New York, Abu Dhabi and Oman in addition to a representative office in Dubai.
GIB is owned by the sovereign wealth funds/governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC), with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) being the primary shareholder.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for shareholders rose to $1.45 cents, compared to $0.42 cents per share in the same period last year. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders increased to $26.9 million, up from ($20.2) million in the previous year.
For the year ended 31st December 2025, net profit attributable to shareholders of the Bank grew by 25% to $169.1 million compared to $134.8 million in the prior year. Net income as of 31st December 2025 stood at $215.7 million representing a 20% increase from $180.2 million in the previous period. The substantial increase in net income underscores the bank's success in executing its strategy, which prioritized income diversification, investment in human capital, and cost optimization through technology. This comprehensive approach has significantly enhanced service excellence.
The growth during the year ended 31st December 2025 is attributable to non-interest income reaching $223.4 million compared to $194.0 million, representing an increase of 15%. This positive performance was mainly propelled by foreign exchange income, net fee and commission income and asset recoveries from previously written-off exposures.
The Bank's effective cost optimization measures, resulting in only 2% growth in operating expenses to $457.9 million, are fundamental to its strategy of enhancing operating income and maximizing shareholder returns through improved efficiency.
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders reached $8.46 cents, compared to $6.74 cents per share in the prior period.
Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders stood at $174.6 million, up 63% from 106.9 million in the previous year.
Total shareholders' equity, excluding minority interest, rose by 7% to $2.6 billion from $2.5 billion in December 2024, including reserves and retained earnings of $648.9 million, which account for 32% of capital.
As of December 31, 2025, total consolidated assets amounted to $51.8 billion, up from $42.9 billion, reflecting a 21% increase compared to December 2024. This growth is largely attributed to the Group's successful cash management and payment services in the UK, which have driven a rise in transitory client deposits. As a result, cash and liquid assets, including short-term placements and securities purchased under agreements to resell also increased, reaching $22.8 billion, representing 44% of total assets. Investment securities amounting to $10.9 billion were primarily composed of highly rated and liquid debt securities issued by major financial institutions and regional government-related entities while Loans and advances expanded by 7% to $16.6 billion.
As of 31st December 2025, customer deposits reached $36.1 billion compared to $28.2 billion in December 2024. The Bank continued to maintain healthy capitalisation and stable liquidity position with the liquidity coverage ratio of 148.6%, net stable funding ratio of 137.2%, and Basel 3 total capital adequacy ratio of 17.5%, well above the regulatory requirements.
The financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2025 were audited by the external auditors KPMG Fakhro - and comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Gulf International Bank B.S.C. is a pan GCC universal bank established in 1975 and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. GIB’s services are delivered across the GCC and international markets through its subsidiaries: GIB Saudi Arabia, GIB (UK) Ltd. Additionally, the Bank has branches in London, New York, Abu Dhabi and Oman in addition to a representative office in Dubai.
GIB is owned by the sovereign wealth funds/governments of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC), with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) being the primary shareholder.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment