Mobileum Enables GSMA Industry Services' Launch Of VOLTIS 5G Extension, Streamlining Global 5G Roaming Verification - AE...

As an appointed verification partner, Mobileum manages the end-to-end validation process, from test planning and resource validation through test execution, troubleshooting, and final reporting, delivering a streamlined, globally recognized verification experience for operators worldwide.

As 5G roaming scales globally, operators face increased complexity in validating VoLTE and 5G interoperability across international partners. The VOLTIS 5G Extension offers a standardized verification path that helps operators reduce reliance on bilateral testing, strengthen service reliability, and gain formal industry recognition. Operators can more quickly form roaming partnerships and launch services with greater confidence.

GSMA Industry Services, part of the wider global mobile industry association, provides device, network and verification services to over 2,200 customers, including mobile operators and device manufacturers.

“As operators transition to 5G, roaming interoperability becomes significantly more complex and business-critical,” stated Miguel Carames, Chief Product Officer at Mobileum.“We are excited to continue partnering with GSMA Industry Services to extend the VOLTIS program to include 5G. We believe it is critical for the industry to provide a standardized global verification path that removes friction from bilateral testing and enables operators to validate and deploy 5G roaming faster to enable transformational roaming experiences at a global scale.”

“The expansion of the VOLTIS Testing Program to include 5G readiness marks a significant step forward in strengthening end‐to‐end interoperability across the global mobile ecosystem,” stated Tyler Smith, Head of Industry Services at GSMA.“By providing a consistent and trusted framework under the GSMA Interoperability services umbrella, we are helping operators, vendors, and device manufacturers reduce testing friction, enhance service reliability, and accelerate the rollout of dependable next‐generation capabilities across all markets.”

According to GSMA Intelligence, 5G connections are forecast to reach 5.6 billion by 2030 (5G in Context, Q3 2025, Nov,2025), with 65% operating on standalone networks. At the same time, Kaleido Intelligence projects that combined wholesale and retail roaming revenues will exceed $50 billion in 2027, driven by rapid growth in 5G roaming and IoT connectivity.

As roaming traffic increases and operators sunset legacy networks, ensuring voice continuity and seamless cross-border performance becomes essential. Without proper testing and verification, operators risk roaming failures, degraded user experience, interoperability issues, customer churn, and delays in launching international partnerships.

Mobileum brings decades of experience supporting global roaming, interoperability testing, and network validation across voice, messaging, and data services. Through its roaming analytics, active testing, and signaling intelligence solutions, Mobileum helps operators assure service performance, protect roaming revenues, and accelerate the launch of new international partnerships.

The VOLTIS Verification Program and its 5G Extension are available globally to support operators across all regions.

For more details on GSMA Interoperability testing, please visit this link.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of Telecom analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, domestic and international connectivity testing, and customer intelligence. More than 1,000 customers rely on its Active Intelligence platform, which provides advanced analytics solutions, allowing customers to connect deep network and operational intelligence with real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Australia, Germany, Greece, India, Japan, Portugal, Singapore, UK, and United Arab Emirates. Learn more at

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

Find out more at .

