403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ahlibank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) 26 February 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Ahlibank Q.P.S.C. (ABQ or the Bank) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed ABQ’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of official extraordinary support in case of need. This is based on the government’s strong track record of supporting Qatari banks. Moreover, the government has ownership stakes in all Qatari banks. The government’s financial capacity to support the Bank is also considered to be strong, given Qatar’s sovereign ratings (‘AA’/‘A1+’/Stable).
ABQ’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’ (indicating modest risk). The latter reflects Qatar’s very strong external balances, including very high current account surpluses, as well as increasing foreign exchange reserves and significantly declining external debt. The OPERA also reflects the low risks to domestic political stability, Qatar’s abundant hydrocarbon resources, and the continued reforms by the government.
Other strengths include high expenditure flexibility and very high international liquidity. More recently, there have been substantial (and, in many cases, successful) ongoing efforts to diversify the economy away from the still high dependence on hydrocarbons. In particular, there has been a rapid growth in the tourism sector. The main weaknesses that constrain the operations of both banks and industrial sectors relate to a small (albeit, on average, very wealthy) population and the external geopolitical risks related to the wider GCC/MENA region – although Qatar has been adept at remaining on good terms with non-GCC regional powers.
The CFS is supported by the Bank’s strong and supportive shareholder base, solid capitalisation, sound asset quality and consistently good profitability. These strengths are counterbalanced to some degree by its reliance on wholesale funding including non-resident deposits, and its small size and limited market share. A further negative factor is the lack of available disclosure on borrower and customer deposit concentrations.
An important credit strength relates to the government’s shareholding of almost 50% in the Bank; this should help ABQ in accessing either capital or liquidity support if needed. This also to some extent compensates for ABQ’s limited size and market share, giving it good access to public sector business in general and to deposits in particular.
ABQ is a small bank within the context of the Qatari banking system, with a focus on corporate banking. The Bank has a modest domestic franchise and share of banking system assets. Concentrations by individual borrower and customer depositor are not publicly disclosed. As a result of the government’s high shareholding, the Bank has access to government-related financing opportunities, although lending to government and government-related entities (GREs) at end-2025 was not substantial. More importantly, on the liability side of the Bank’s balance sheet, total deposits from GREs contributed a very significant 42% to total customer deposits.
The Bank’s asset quality has been consistently sound. NPLs have remained in a low range throughout different cycles. While 2024 saw a rise in the NPL ratio to a still-low 2.9%, the ratio was unchanged at end-2025. Further NPL growth in money terms this year is, however, possible given that Stage 2 loans accounted for a still relatively substantial 20% of the end-2025 loan book. NPL loss-reserve coverage, however, remained strong at almost 217%. On the basis on end-2025 metrics, NPLs would have to more than double in money terms before loan-loss reserve coverage became less than full; we see this as being unlikely.
ABQ’s profitability remains good at both the operating and net levels, despite some weakening in 2025. While non-interest income remains a low (and declining) proportion of operating income, net interest income is good, reflecting a still strong net interest margin (NIM). Despite a reduction last year, at 2.17%, ABQ had the second-best NIM in the sector. Although ABQ did not have the lowest cost-to-income ratio in the sector, at a little over 26%, it remained below both the median and average ratios. Last year saw a 5bp rise in ROAA, despite a decline in operating profitability as the cost of credit fell, as did the share of operating profit consumed by loan-loss provisioning.
ABQ’s liquidity profile remains satisfactory. Last year saw the wholesale funding ratio again fall slightly, while the proportion of customer deposits in total liabilities rose further. However, the Bank remained a net taker in the interbank market, although this gap is mitigated by larger holdings of liquid and quasi-liquid assets – the bulk of which comprise government securities issued by the State of Qatar. The interbank ratio (bank placements over short-term interbank liabilities) decreased to just 55% at end-2025. Qatari government debt is readily repo-able with the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and with other local banks.
The Bank’s capitalisation remains one of its key strengths and an important supporting factor to the ratings. The total CAR of 19.6% at end-2025 remained well above the QCB’s minimum requirement and was close to both the sector average and median. Although internal capital generation has been modest for some years, capital ratios remain generally strong.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. Similarly, there are currently no factors present that make a movement in outlook in either direction likely in the short to medium term.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
Given the current strength of most financial metrics, further improvement is unlikely to put upward pressure on either the BSR or CFS. Such possible improvements are not seen as being large enough to offset the challenges related to size and narrowness of business model.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A lowering of the Bank’s LT FCR, or a revision of the Outlook to Negative, would require a deterioration of its BSR, a downgrade of the sovereign’s ratings, or a change in CI’s view of the government’s willingness and financial capacity to provide support. Given ABQ’s current financial metrics, a lowering of its BSR appears unlikely in the short term and would probably require a very marked deterioration in asset quality and/or funding and liquidity metrics.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2021-25. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in October 1994. The ratings were last updated in February 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Ahlibank Q.P.S.C. (ABQ or the Bank) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed ABQ’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of official extraordinary support in case of need. This is based on the government’s strong track record of supporting Qatari banks. Moreover, the government has ownership stakes in all Qatari banks. The government’s financial capacity to support the Bank is also considered to be strong, given Qatar’s sovereign ratings (‘AA’/‘A1+’/Stable).
ABQ’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’ (indicating modest risk). The latter reflects Qatar’s very strong external balances, including very high current account surpluses, as well as increasing foreign exchange reserves and significantly declining external debt. The OPERA also reflects the low risks to domestic political stability, Qatar’s abundant hydrocarbon resources, and the continued reforms by the government.
Other strengths include high expenditure flexibility and very high international liquidity. More recently, there have been substantial (and, in many cases, successful) ongoing efforts to diversify the economy away from the still high dependence on hydrocarbons. In particular, there has been a rapid growth in the tourism sector. The main weaknesses that constrain the operations of both banks and industrial sectors relate to a small (albeit, on average, very wealthy) population and the external geopolitical risks related to the wider GCC/MENA region – although Qatar has been adept at remaining on good terms with non-GCC regional powers.
The CFS is supported by the Bank’s strong and supportive shareholder base, solid capitalisation, sound asset quality and consistently good profitability. These strengths are counterbalanced to some degree by its reliance on wholesale funding including non-resident deposits, and its small size and limited market share. A further negative factor is the lack of available disclosure on borrower and customer deposit concentrations.
An important credit strength relates to the government’s shareholding of almost 50% in the Bank; this should help ABQ in accessing either capital or liquidity support if needed. This also to some extent compensates for ABQ’s limited size and market share, giving it good access to public sector business in general and to deposits in particular.
ABQ is a small bank within the context of the Qatari banking system, with a focus on corporate banking. The Bank has a modest domestic franchise and share of banking system assets. Concentrations by individual borrower and customer depositor are not publicly disclosed. As a result of the government’s high shareholding, the Bank has access to government-related financing opportunities, although lending to government and government-related entities (GREs) at end-2025 was not substantial. More importantly, on the liability side of the Bank’s balance sheet, total deposits from GREs contributed a very significant 42% to total customer deposits.
The Bank’s asset quality has been consistently sound. NPLs have remained in a low range throughout different cycles. While 2024 saw a rise in the NPL ratio to a still-low 2.9%, the ratio was unchanged at end-2025. Further NPL growth in money terms this year is, however, possible given that Stage 2 loans accounted for a still relatively substantial 20% of the end-2025 loan book. NPL loss-reserve coverage, however, remained strong at almost 217%. On the basis on end-2025 metrics, NPLs would have to more than double in money terms before loan-loss reserve coverage became less than full; we see this as being unlikely.
ABQ’s profitability remains good at both the operating and net levels, despite some weakening in 2025. While non-interest income remains a low (and declining) proportion of operating income, net interest income is good, reflecting a still strong net interest margin (NIM). Despite a reduction last year, at 2.17%, ABQ had the second-best NIM in the sector. Although ABQ did not have the lowest cost-to-income ratio in the sector, at a little over 26%, it remained below both the median and average ratios. Last year saw a 5bp rise in ROAA, despite a decline in operating profitability as the cost of credit fell, as did the share of operating profit consumed by loan-loss provisioning.
ABQ’s liquidity profile remains satisfactory. Last year saw the wholesale funding ratio again fall slightly, while the proportion of customer deposits in total liabilities rose further. However, the Bank remained a net taker in the interbank market, although this gap is mitigated by larger holdings of liquid and quasi-liquid assets – the bulk of which comprise government securities issued by the State of Qatar. The interbank ratio (bank placements over short-term interbank liabilities) decreased to just 55% at end-2025. Qatari government debt is readily repo-able with the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and with other local banks.
The Bank’s capitalisation remains one of its key strengths and an important supporting factor to the ratings. The total CAR of 19.6% at end-2025 remained well above the QCB’s minimum requirement and was close to both the sector average and median. Although internal capital generation has been modest for some years, capital ratios remain generally strong.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. Similarly, there are currently no factors present that make a movement in outlook in either direction likely in the short to medium term.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
Given the current strength of most financial metrics, further improvement is unlikely to put upward pressure on either the BSR or CFS. Such possible improvements are not seen as being large enough to offset the challenges related to size and narrowness of business model.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A lowering of the Bank’s LT FCR, or a revision of the Outlook to Negative, would require a deterioration of its BSR, a downgrade of the sovereign’s ratings, or a change in CI’s view of the government’s willingness and financial capacity to provide support. Given ABQ’s current financial metrics, a lowering of its BSR appears unlikely in the short term and would probably require a very marked deterioration in asset quality and/or funding and liquidity metrics.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2021-25. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers.
CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019. For the methodology and our definition of default see Information on rating scales and definitions and the time horizon of rating outlooks can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in October 1994. The ratings were last updated in February 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor. Further information on the attributes and limitations of ratings can be found in the applicable methodology or else at
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment