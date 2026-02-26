Iran Negotiators Head To Geneva For US Talks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) An Iranian delegation headed by its top diplomat set off for Geneva yesterday for talks with the US, as the Islamic republic's president struck an upbeat tone about the prospect for a negotiated agreement to avert fresh conflict.

Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened strikes if Iran fails to cut a deal on its atomic programme, and in his State of the Union address on Tuesday, the US president accused Tehran of“sinister nuclear ambitions” after he ordered a massive military deployment around the Gulf.

But Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said yesterday that he had a“favourable outlook for the negotiations”, after Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his team left for Switzerland.

“We are continuing the process under the guidance of the supreme leader so that we can move beyond this 'neither war nor peace' situation,” Pezeshkian said in a speech.

Trump in his address claimed that Tehran had“already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they're working to build missiles that will soon reach the US of America”.

He also said that Iran was“at this moment again pursuing their sinister nuclear ambitions”.

But Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei yesterday refuted those claims as“simply the repetition of 'big lies'”.

The maximum range of Iran's missiles is 2,000km (1,200 miles) according to what Tehran has publicly disclosed, though the US Congressional Research Service estimates they top out at about 3,000km - less than a third of the distance to the continental US.

The West believes Iran is seeking an atomic bomb, but Tehran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful.

“My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy but one thing is certain: I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Hours before Trump's speech, Iran's Araghchi declared the two sides had“a historic opportunity”, saying a deal was“within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority”.

He vowed Iran would“under no circumstances” develop atomic weapons, but insisted on its right to peacefully use nuclear technology.

Iran and the US held five rounds of nuclear talks last year, but those negotiations ended after Israel's unprecedented attack on Iran triggered a 12-day war that Washington briefly joined.