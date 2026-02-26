403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
First-Time Player Takes Home Life-Changing AED 5 Million!
(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) Abu Dhabi, UAE – February 25, 2026: Just recently, The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day Draw celebrated a major milestone by awarding its first-ever AED 5 million Second Prize winner, an exciting moment for the popular weekly draw.
It was beginner’s luck for 42-year-old Murugananth Govinthan, an Indian resident of the UAE, who registered with The UAE Lottery, operated by the Game LLC, for the first time and bought his very first ticket, sharing it with a close friend. With that single ticket, they claimed the AED 5 million Second Prize, splitting the life-changing winnings. The increased prize, up from AED 1 million, has sparked fresh excitement and renewed hope among players across the Emirates.
Murugananth shared his emotions, saying, “I couldn’t stop thinking about everything I’ve been through over the past three years, the challenges, my marriage, my children’s education, and all the responsibilities on my shoulders. That’s why I came to the UAE. I didn’t expect it to happen so soon. I feel very happy.”
As The UAE Lottery celebrated its first anniversary in November 2025, it had already made history, crowning an AED 100 million Grand Prize winner, four AED 1 million winners, and over 290 Lucky Day, Lucky Chance, and scratch card players who took home AED 100,000 each. The excitement continues in 2026 with a new AED 5 million winner, proving that The UAE Lottery is rapidly becoming a premier destination for life-changing prizes and thrilling gameplay in the Emirates.
The first-time player said, “We are still living in a rented house and have always wanted to build our own home. My children want that too. The situation didn’t allow it before, but now I feel I’m on the way to resolving these struggles. I feel happy and consider this a great blessing from God.”
Since 29 November 2025, the Lucky Day Draw has been held weekly every Saturday at 8:30 PM, creating a new shared moment of anticipation for players in the UAE. The AED 5 million Second Prize sits alongside the AED 30 million Grand Prize and the weekly Lucky Chance Raffle, which awards three winners AED 100,000 each.
The UAE Lottery upholds a strong commitment to responsible gaming, delivering education and support to maintain a positive and well-regulated player experience. All games are fully approved and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), ensuring the integrity and transparency of the player experience.
It was beginner’s luck for 42-year-old Murugananth Govinthan, an Indian resident of the UAE, who registered with The UAE Lottery, operated by the Game LLC, for the first time and bought his very first ticket, sharing it with a close friend. With that single ticket, they claimed the AED 5 million Second Prize, splitting the life-changing winnings. The increased prize, up from AED 1 million, has sparked fresh excitement and renewed hope among players across the Emirates.
Murugananth shared his emotions, saying, “I couldn’t stop thinking about everything I’ve been through over the past three years, the challenges, my marriage, my children’s education, and all the responsibilities on my shoulders. That’s why I came to the UAE. I didn’t expect it to happen so soon. I feel very happy.”
As The UAE Lottery celebrated its first anniversary in November 2025, it had already made history, crowning an AED 100 million Grand Prize winner, four AED 1 million winners, and over 290 Lucky Day, Lucky Chance, and scratch card players who took home AED 100,000 each. The excitement continues in 2026 with a new AED 5 million winner, proving that The UAE Lottery is rapidly becoming a premier destination for life-changing prizes and thrilling gameplay in the Emirates.
The first-time player said, “We are still living in a rented house and have always wanted to build our own home. My children want that too. The situation didn’t allow it before, but now I feel I’m on the way to resolving these struggles. I feel happy and consider this a great blessing from God.”
Since 29 November 2025, the Lucky Day Draw has been held weekly every Saturday at 8:30 PM, creating a new shared moment of anticipation for players in the UAE. The AED 5 million Second Prize sits alongside the AED 30 million Grand Prize and the weekly Lucky Chance Raffle, which awards three winners AED 100,000 each.
The UAE Lottery upholds a strong commitment to responsible gaming, delivering education and support to maintain a positive and well-regulated player experience. All games are fully approved and regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), ensuring the integrity and transparency of the player experience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment