Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 23 February 2026 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 46.3 pence per share.

For further information, please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619