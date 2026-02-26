403
Genomic Cancer Panel Profiling Market Size to Reach USD 21.14 billion in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) February 26, 2026- The rising global incidence of cancer is a major factor driving revenue growth in the genomic cancer panel profiling market. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 20,890 women in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2025, and approximately 12,730 deaths are projected from the disease. The lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer for women is about 1 in 91, while the risk of dying from it is roughly 1 in 143. Nearly half of ovarian cancer cases occur in women aged 63 years or older, and the disease is more common among white women than black women.
In April 2025, Guardant Health, Inc., a leading company in precision oncology, announced the launch of Guardant360 Tissue, a novel molecular profiling test designed for tumor tissue. This test integrates comprehensive multiomics analysis—including DNA, RNA, genome-wide methylation data, and AI-driven PD-L1 assessment—to provide a more detailed understanding of cancer biology. Built on the Guardant Infinity smart liquid biopsy platform, Guardant360 Tissue delivers insights that are often unattainable with conventional tests lacking advanced epigenetic analysis.
While clinical tumor sequencing has significantly improved the identification of actionable genetic alterations and enabled patient selection for targeted therapies, its real-world implementation remains complex. Key challenges include intratumor heterogeneity, difficulties in differentiating driver mutations from passenger mutations, limited durability of therapeutic responses, and the development of resistance to targeted treatments. Despite the potential of cancer genomics to become a standard component of routine clinical practice, multiple technical, clinical, and operational barriers continue to hinder its widespread adoption and effective implementation.
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on offering segment, genomic cancer panel profiling market is segmented into instruments, kits and reagents, software/bioinformatics solutions, and services. Instruments segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2024. Comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) is transforming precision medicine by enabling more personalized and targeted cancer treatments. Modern CGP tests are no longer limited to tissue samples; many platforms can also analyze the tumor’s genetic profile from blood-based sources such as cell-free DNA and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), facilitating non-invasive cancer detection and monitoring.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in 2024. This market growth is primarily driven by the increasing global burden of cancer, the shift toward precision oncology and targeted therapies, and the rapid expansion of liquid biopsy and minimal residual disease (MRD) testing. According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer is projected to affect approximately 67,440 individuals in the United States in 2025, with an estimated 51,980 deaths. The lifetime risk of developing pancreatic cancer is about 1 in 56 for men and 1 in 60 for women.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The genomic cancer panel profiling market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with several players competing across various segments and regions. List of major players included in the genomic cancer panel profiling market report are:
oIllumina, Inc.
oTempus
oFoundation Medicine, Inc.
oMedicover Genetics
oQIAGEN
oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
oAgilent Technologies, Inc.
oF. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
oMyriad Genetics, Inc.
oExact Sciences Corporation
oNonacus Limited
oGuardant Health
oNeoGenomics Laboratories
oGeneseeq Technology Inc.
oParagon Genomics, Inc.
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
Circulogene: In October 2025, Circulogene announced the nationwide launch of OncoGenDx, an innovative tissue-based CGP assay designed to deliver comprehensive insights across all solid tumors. This assay complements Circulogene’s existing offerings, including OncoGenLDx, a plasma-based test capable of reporting PD-L1 expression, and LungLifeAI, a specialized tool for assessing the risk of incidental lung nodules.
GenomOncology: In March 2025, GenomOncology, a precision medicine software company, entered a strategic partnership with Chronetyx Laboratories, a leading advanced diagnostics provider. This collaboration aims to accelerate next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing turnaround times and enhance the efficiency of cancer care delivery.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the genomic cancer panel profiling market based on offering, technology, biomarker type, clinical application, cancer type, end-use, and region:
•Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
oInstruments
oKits and Reagents
oSoftware/Bioinformatics Solutions
oServices
•Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
oNext-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
oDigital PCR / ddPCR
oMultiplex PCR & Microarray
oOthers
•Biomarker Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
oSingle Nucleotide Variants (SNVs)
oCopy Number Variants (CNVs)
oGene Fusions / Structural Variants
oTumor Mutational Burden (TMB)
oMicrosatellite Instability (MSI)
oOthers
•Clinical Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
oCompanion Diagnostics
oDiagnosis & Tumor Classification
oImmunotherapy Response Prediction
oMinimal Residual Disease (MRD) Monitoring
oClinical Trials
•Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
oSolid Tumors
oHematologic Malignancies
•End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
oHospitals & Oncology Centers
oReference / Central Laboratories
oDiagnostic Companies
oAcademic & Research Institutions
oPharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
oCROs / Clinical Trial Labs
•Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
oNorth America
a.U.S.
b.Canada
c.Mexico
oEurope
a.Germany
b.France
c.U.K.
d.Italy
e.Spain
f.Benelux
g.Nordic Countries
h.Rest of Europe
oAsia Pacific
a.China
b.India
c.Japan
d.South Korea
e.Oceania
f.ASEAN Countries
g.Rest of APAC
oLatin America
a.Brazil
b.Rest of LATAM
oMiddle East & Africa
a.GCC Countries
b.South Africa
c.Israel
d.Turkey
e.Rest of MEA
