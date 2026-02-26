SC Issues Contempt Notice To NCERT Over 'Corruption In Judiciary' Chapter

The Supreme Court of India has issued show cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) and NCERT Director Dinesh Prashad Saklani, asking them to explain why action should not be taken under contempt or other laws for including a sub-chapter titled "Corruption in the judiciary" in the Class 8 NCERT Social Science textbook.

SC Refuses Apology, Imposes Blanket Ban

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi refused to halt suo motu proceedings despite NCERT's apology over the controversial inclusion and imposed a blanket ban on the textbook section. The court warned that any attempt to bypass the order would be considered direct interference with the administration of justice and could attract contempt of court. The Supreme Court has also directed NCERT to submit detailed records of the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the chapter, including the names, qualifications, and credentials of all members of the development team.

'A Deep-Rooted, Orchestrated Conspiracy': CJI

"They have fired the gun and the judiciary is bleeding today. Today, anybody can say anything. At times, there is a mounting attack on us, and we are aware of it. The material is available online, on the internet, and even in stores. This is a very calculated move -- the entire teaching will be dictated. When you look at how the Indian judiciary is portrayed as corrupt, it becomes evident what message is being sent. The entire teaching community will first be instructed that this is what they have to teach. In reality, not a single section of society has been left untouched. It is a deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy." the CJI said.

NCERT's Response to Controversy

NCERT had earlier issued an apology and stated that it would review and revise the chapter following proper consultation, acknowledging that the reference to corruption was inappropriate.

