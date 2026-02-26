Security Row Deepens: Gandapur, Afridi At Odds Over Withdrawal Of Protocol

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The issue of security being withdrawn from former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has emerged as a significant topic. The controversy appears to go beyond a mere administrative decision, with political implications now being felt directly within the ranks of PTI.

According to reports, a decision was made late at night two days ago to withdraw some security personnel and a vehicle assigned to the former chief minister. However, it was later stated that the actual requirement was for a jammer, as the current chief minister's vehicle jammer was not fully functional.

Also Read: From Early Momentum to Growing Isolation: The Test Facing KP's Chief Minister

In this context, it was said that certain resources included in Ali Amin Gandapur's protocol were taken back. It was also reported that 14 personnel, along with a double-cabin vehicle, were assigned to him. These were not regular police officers but part of the Chief Minister's pool security.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that the Deputy CSO of the Chief Minister directed the personnel to“close line,” after which they returned.

The same decision was reportedly applied to two security personnel assigned to his brother, Faisal Amin Gandapur, a Member of the National Assembly, bringing the total number of withdrawn personnel to 16.

Conflicting Positions from Both Sides:

The current Chief Minister, Suhail Afridi, rejected the impression that he had ordered the withdrawal of anyone's security. He stated that this was neither his policy nor something he would do.

On the other hand, Ali Amin Gandapur confirmed that his security had been withdrawn, but added that even if it were restored, he would not accept it.

Meanwhile, details issued by the DSP Headquarters Police Lines in D.I. Khan stated that a total of 77 personnel are deployed at the former chief minister's residence.

These include members of the Frontier Reserve Police (FRP), Security Wing, FC, and other staff. The list also comprises one inspector, one sub-inspector, two head constables, and dozens of constables.

However, the former chief minister's spokesperson argued that this total figure does not represent security solely for his personal residence, but also includes personnel deployed at nearby checkpoints and pickets.

According to him, the real dispute concerns the 14 personnel who accompanied him during travel and performed duties on a shift basis.

Nature of the Dispute: Administrative or Political?

On the surface, the matter appears to be an administrative decision. However, internal sources suggest that relations between the two leaders are no longer as cordial as before. The issue was also discussed within the parliamentary group of the party.

A close MNA reportedly attempted to resolve the misunderstanding between the two, arguing that the decision was taken at the level of the IG or bureaucracy rather than on the directive of political leadership.

However, Ali Amin Gandapur maintained that since the communication came through the Chief Minister's Secretariat, responsibility ultimately rests with the political leadership. This disagreement now seems to be evolving into a matter of personal trust.

At the leadership level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such a dispute is creating an impression of internal division within the party.

Although officially the matter is being described as“settled” or“quiet,” the firmness of the statements and mutual reservations indicate that differences have not been fully resolved.

While the current chief minister insists he gave no instructions to withdraw security, the former chief minister describes it as a practical action taken against him.

The truth may lie somewhere between these narratives, but it is evident that the issue is not merely about security - it also concerns political trust and the boundaries of authority.