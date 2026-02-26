Kalmar's Annual Report has been published

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 26 FEBRUARY 2026 AT 10:00 AM (EET)Kalmar's Annual Report 2025 and financial statements for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2025 have been published in English and Finnish.

The Annual Report 2025 includes the financial statements, the Board of Directors' report and the remuneration report. The Annual Report also includes the Corporate Governance statement and Sustainability statement, as part of the Board of Directors' report. The Sustainability statement complies with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

In accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, Kalmar publishes the Board of Directors' report and the consolidated financial statements as an XHTML file, which is the official ESEF version of Kalmar's financial review 2025. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and notes to the financial statements with XBRL block tags.

Authorised Public Accountant Firm Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Kalmar's ESEF consolidated financial statements. The reasonable assurance engagement has been conducted in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000. The XHTML file is available in Finnish.

All materials are available on the company website at and as attachments to this release.

APPENDICES:

Kalmar Annual Report 2025

636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73-2025-12-31-fi (XHTML file, in Finnish)

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Anniina Toivanen, Communications Manager, tel. +358 40 044 9640

