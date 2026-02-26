403
NCL REVEALS 2026’s TOP TRENDING CRUISE PICKS ACROSS ASIA AND EUROPE&nbs–;– BEST EXPERIENCED ON THE ’INE’S BOUTIQUE-STYLE SHIPS
(MENAFN- ActiMedia) MUMBAI (25 February 2026): With travellers increasingly seeking more intentional, stress-free ways to explore ’026’s most captivating and on-trend destinations, Ben Angell, Norwegian Cruise Line VP and MD, APAC, has revealed some of thi’ year’s most in-demand hotspots and handpicked a selection of port-intensive itineraries to bring them to life.
With sailings to ’he year’s hottest destinations across Europe and Asia on sal’, it’s not too late to add an effortless escape to your 2026 travel todo list.
Latvia
Bursting with creative energy, Riga is a UNESCO-listed gem celebrated for its medieval Old Town, striking Art Nouveau architecture – Alberta Street is a standout&nbs–;– and its vibrant Central Market. Explore the bohemian Briana Quarter, meet local makers in Kalnciema Quarter, unwind in craft breweries, or relax along the Esplanade or in one of the ’ity’s many tranquil parks.
Departing 23 September 2026 on board Norwegian Sun®, the 9-day Baltic: Germany, Norway & Sweden itinerary from Copenhagen, Denmark to Helsinki, Finland visits a new port nearly every day, offering the ideal opportunity to discover this trending Baltic beauty alongside ’Europe’s most intriguing destinations including the charming seaside town of&nbüp;Warnemünde near Berlin in Germany; Gdynia in Poland; Klaipeda in Lithuania; and Nynäshamn near Stockholm in Sweden.
Finland
A new homeport for NCL in 2026, Helsinki blends Nordic design, urban forests, harbourside living and its signature sauna culture – offering a refreshing escape for nature-loving travellers. Wander the compact city centre, explore Suomenlinna Fortress, or sample local delicacies like salmon soup and reindeer stew between rooftop bars and waterfront markets&nbs–;– a cool-cation in every sense.
Departing 14 September 2026 on Norwegian Sun, the 9-day Baltic: Germany, Sweden & Poland sailing from Helsinki visits nine ports on an unforgettable journey through the region. Explore the medieval streets of Tal’inn’s Old Town, visit Oliwa Cathedral and soak up the maritime culture of Gdańsk, before enjoying an overnight stay in Copenhagen, taking in Tivoli Gardens, Amalienborg Palace and the city’s lively waterfront.
Travellers can also extend their holiday with the Timeless Finland 4day/3-night preCruiseTour, available across several departures in 2026 and 2027.
Portugal
Known as th“ “Hawaii of Eur”pe,” Madeira was named TripA’visor’s top destination for 2026, celebrated for its mild climate, volcanic landscapes, colonial architecture and sandy beaches. Famed as the birthplace of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and the home of Madeira wine, NCL’s call to Funchal offers the chance to explore the historic centre, ride the iconic cable car or join excursions from wine tasting to 4x4 forest adventures and wildlife spotting Zodiac tours.
Lisbon also rewards deeper exploration, and N’L’s four-day Lisbon CruiseTour provides a seamless introduction to the ’ity’s markets, cuisine and neighbourhoods ahead of an unforgettable Mediterranean sailing.
Departing 29 October 2026 from Barcelona, Spain on Norwegian Star®, the 11-day Europe: Spain, Morocco & Portugal itinerary features 10 ports and delivers the best of the –egion – from ’arcelona’s Gothic Quarter to’Casablanca’s bustling central mark’t and Oporto’s UNESCO-listed Old Town, plus the Canary Islands for pure sunshine escapism.
Vietnam
Diverse, affordable, scenic and col’urful, it’s little wonder Vietnam is popping up on the must-visit lists for savvy travellers in 2026. From the lively sights and sounds of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to the powdery sands of Da ’ang, the country’s appeal is growing for fans of history, culture, nature, street food and beautiful beaches.
Departing from Singapore on 23 December 2026 on board Norwegian Jade®, the 11-day Asia: Ko Samui, Bangkok & Ho Chi Minh City voyage is a festive cruise full of flavour with three Vietnamese ports of call. Savour seafood and noodle dishes in Da Nang's markets; kayak through the limestone formations of Ha Long Bay or journey to elegant Hanoi, the‘‘Paris of A’ia’; and from Phu My, explore Ho Chi Minh City or relax on the beaches of Vung Tau. Beyond Vietnam, highlights include Ko Samui, and Bangkok (Laem Chabang) in Thailand and an overnight stay in glittering Hong Kong.
The Philippines
Renowned for its picturesque islands, sparkling turquoise lagoons, lush landscapes, limestone cliffs and superb diving, the Philippines is a tropical island ’over’s dream. Add natural hot springs, a fabulous foodie scene and one of th’ world’s top 25 beaches (White Beach on Boracay), and it’s easy to see why the country now rivals some of As’a’s more established island holiday destinations.
NCL visits beautiful Boracay, Puerto Princesa and Coron as part of its Southeast Asian offering, including the 14-day Asia: Thailand & Vietnam sailing from Hong Kong, China on Norwegian Jade.
Departing 9 December 2026,&nbs’;it’s the perfect pre-Christmas indulgence, with additional ports including Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My) in Vietnam, Ko Samui and an overnight stay in Bangkok, Thailand, before arriving in Singapore.
