Subsea7 - Key Information Relating To The Proposed Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Subsea 7 S.A.

Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, the Company) today announced a proposed total cash dividend of NOK 13.00 per share, equating to approximately $400 million, to be distributed in May 2026, comprised of the annual dividend of approximately $350 million to be recommended by the Board at the annual general meeting (AGM) on 12 May 2026 and an interim dividend of approximately $50 million approved by the Board.

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Subsea 7 S.A.



Dividend amount: 13.00 per share

Announced currency: NOK

Last day including right: 19 May 2026 for common shareholders / 20 May 2026 for ADR holders

Ex-date: 20 May 2026 for common shareholders / 21 May 2026 for ADR holders

Record date: 21 May 2026

Payment date: 28 May 2026 Approval date: the proposed cash annual dividend equating to approximately $350 million is subject to approval at the AGM and the interim dividend of approximately $50 million was approved by the Board on 25 February 2026 and will be ratified at the AGM.



Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

