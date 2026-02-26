Subsea7 - Key Information Relating To The Proposed Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Subsea 7 S.A.
Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Subsea 7 S.A.
- Dividend amount: 13.00 per share Announced currency: NOK Last day including right: 19 May 2026 for common shareholders / 20 May 2026 for ADR holders Ex-date: 20 May 2026 for common shareholders / 21 May 2026 for ADR holders Record date: 21 May 2026 Payment date: 28 May 2026 Approval date: the proposed cash annual dividend equating to approximately $350 million is subject to approval at the AGM and the interim dividend of approximately $50 million was approved by the Board on 25 February 2026 and will be ratified at the AGM.
Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
