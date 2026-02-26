Upset Over Not Getting Salary For Past Three Months, Hundreds Of Sanitation Workers Protest In Ayodhya

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Feb 26 (IANS) Clouds of crisis loom over the sanitation system in Ram Nagari ahead of Holi as hundreds of sanitation workers, upset over not receiving their salaries for the past three months, have stopped work and started protest on Thursday.

Workers staged protests at various locations, from Sahadatganj to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, expressing their anger over the delay in payment of wages. They alleged that despite repeatedly raising the issue with concerned authorities, their salaries have not been credited to their bank accounts.

According to the workers, officials have been giving repeated assurances, saying, "It will come today" or "It will come tomorrow," but the payments have still not been processed. Employees claimed that they have now been promised that their salaries will be credited by March 2. However, they question how this will be possible if there is a bank holiday.

With Holi falling on March 4, hundreds of families are facing uncertainty about how they will celebrate the festival without money. The prolonged delay in salary payments has caused deep resentment among the workers, who have made it clear that they will continue their strike until their pending dues are cleared.

Hundreds of sanitation workers are currently on strike in Ayodhya due to the non-payment of salaries for the past three months, raising concerns about the city's sanitation system.

Speaking to IANS, a sanitation worker said, "If we do not receive our salary, we will not resume work. We haven't been paid for three months, so we are on strike. Officials have said that the salary will be paid tomorrow."

Another worker said, "It has been two to three months since we received our wages. Some of our workers are ill. If they do not get their money, how will they afford treatment at the hospital?"

A third worker said, "We are responsible for cleaning the city, but we have not been paid for the last three months. The dates are being extended repeatedly. First, they said the wages would come today, but they did not. Now they are saying the salary will be paid in March."

Another worker added, "We have not received our full salary either. Sometimes we get Rs 8,000, sometimes Rs 9,000. The festival is near, yet we have not been paid. Today, we are not working and are on strike. There are more than 3,000 workers, and many of them are facing the same issue."