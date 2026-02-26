403
Kuwait Liberation .. Global Tribute To Resilience, Leadership Diplomacy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fahad Al-Saeed
KUWAIT, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- "Ambassador Al-Sabah.. tonight Kuwait is free." With these historic words echoing through the halls of the US Congress, President George H.W. Bush marked the successful conclusion of Kuwait's liberation, directing a proud glance at Ambassador Sheikh Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah.
As Bush's statement resonated in Washington, capitals across the globe issued statements praising the resilience of Kuwaiti people and the political and diplomatic leadership of Kuwait, emphasizing the unparalleled international coalition that ended a major modern global crisis.
In a televised address, President Bush described the liberation as a victory for international law, emphasizing that aggression cannot provide political legitimacy and that the international community can act collectively to defend a United Nations member state under attack.
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher hailed Kuwait's liberation as "a day of triumph for justice and the rule of law," commending the resilience of Kuwaitis under occupation, which played a pivotal role in sustaining international support for liberation.
Former French President Francois Mitterrand noted that Kuwait's restored sovereignty reflected the success of collective international will, with respect for recognized borders forming a cornerstone of global stability.
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl described the liberation as a confidence-building step for the post-Cold War international order, underlining the critical role of a united Security Council stance.
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev welcomed the end of occupation as an important step in reinforcing international law, asserting that multilateral legitimacy remains the safest path to global stability.
Across the Arab world, official statements from Gulf Cooperation Council leaders offered heartfelt congratulations to Kuwait's leadership and people, emphasizing shared destiny and collective defense.
Saudi Arabia's late King Fahad called the liberation "a victory for Arab legitimacy," affirming that Kuwait's security is inseparable from the region's stability.
UAE late President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nehyan congratulated Kuwait and highlighted the achievement as the fruit of Gulf, Arab, and international solidarity, urging a focus on reconstruction and future security.
Qatar's late Amir Sheikh Khalifa Al-Thani welcomed the liberation as a triumph of international legitimacy, stressing continued Gulf coordination in political and military matters.
Oman's late Sultan Qaboos praised the return of Kuwaiti sovereignty, calling for regional stability through cooperation and collective Gulf security.
Bahrain's late Amir Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa described the liberation as a testament to legitimacy and international solidarity.
Egypt's late President Hosni Mubarak highlighted Egypt's contribution to the coalition and said Kuwait's return restored regional balance.
Morocco's late King Hassan II and Syria's late President Hafez Al-Assad also praised Kuwait's resilience and the triumph of legitimacy, while Arab League former Secretary-General Ismat Abdel Majid called the moment pivotal for Arab joint action.
United Nations former Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar described Kuwait's liberation as the practical implementation of Security Council resolutions, reaffirming the importance of collective security.
Former Security Council President Thomas Pickering called Kuwait's restored sovereignty a clear reflection of the international community's will.
Global parliaments and institutions, including NATO and the European Community, welcomed the outcome, emphasizing cooperative security and international partnerships.
International media widely covered the event, praising Kuwait's ability to turn its cause into global public opinion support, while international law experts noted the precedent set in implementing UN resolutions through multinational force with clear objectives.
At the heart of Kuwait, the return of the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah symbolized national unity, initiating a new era of reconstruction and firmly cementing the liberation experience as a pillar of modern Kuwaiti identity, reflecting the nation's enduring will and resilience. (end)
