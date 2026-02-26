Uzbekneftegaz And Tatarstan Move To Scale Up Energy Cooperation
The agreements were reached during a meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz Abdugani Sanginov and official representatives of Tatarstan in Uzbekistan headed by Aidar Akhtareev, Head of the Republic's Representative Office in Uzbekistan.
In a significant development, the parties emphasized the
enduring and fruitful collaboration between Uzbekistan and
Tatarstan within the oil and gas industries. A series of joint
projects has been successfully implemented in Uzbekistan,
showcasing a robust industrial cooperation between the parties
involved.
Focused efforts were directed towards the steady execution of memorandums designed to enhance cooperation in key sectors. These include the expansion of fuel station networks, the digital transformation of operations, the promotion of industrial safety, the commitment to environmental protection, and initiatives aimed at decarbonization.
The latest understandings build on agreements reached during the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM 2025, which traditionally serves as a key platform for advancing interregional industrial partnerships.
