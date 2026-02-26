Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,360 Over Past Day

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on February 25 at 22:00, 216 combat clashes were recorded on the front; Russian forces carried out 50 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

