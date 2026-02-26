Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,360 Over Past Day
Russia has also lost the following military equipment: 11,704 (+3) tanks, 24,091 (+0) armored combat vehicles, 37,614 (+25) artillery systems, 1,659 (+4) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,305 (+0) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 348 (+0) helicopters, 147,138 (+681) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,347 (+0) cruise missiles, 29 (+0) warships / boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 80,064 (+93) vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,075 (+0) special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: General Staff confirms strikes on Russian S-400 Triumf, Pantsir and Grad systems in occupied territories
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on February 25 at 22:00, 216 combat clashes were recorded on the front; Russian forces carried out 50 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.
